Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $32M BTC From Coinbase To Binance

byBenzinga Insights
February 7, 2022 12:14 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $32M BTC From Coinbase To Binance

What happened: An anonymous Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) whale just transferred $32,417,153 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase, and the investor then sent these funds to Binance.

You can view more details about the transaction here.

Why it matters: Bitcoin “Whales” (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency between exchanges when looking for liquidity. If a whale were to sell all of their Bitcoin on one exchange, there would be a high price impact. That is, the investor would push down the price of Bitcoin on that exchange significantly.

Instead, the whale can distribute the funds across exchanges to be able to have sufficient liquidity. Of course, we don’t know for sure whether this Bitcoin wallet is transferring the funds to sell, as this is just speculation. Another reason investors transfer Bitcoin across exchanges is for security preferences.

The best way to secure Bitcoin is through holding it on a hardware wallet, which can’t be done through holding digital assets on an exchange. However, certain exchanges, like Coinbase, hold investors’ funds in hardware wallets for them, adding an extra level of security for your digital assets.

Price Action: Bitcoin is up 4% in the past 24 hours.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin

Public Blockchain data sourced from Whale Alerts Twitter.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $52M Worth Of BTC Off Coinbase

Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $52M Worth Of BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) whale just sent $52,263,227 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: bc1qlgmlygwk0mzg8szrumplj2gwvrltq3xpdddpds. read more
Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $52M BTC From Gemini To Coinbase

Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $52M BTC From Gemini To Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) whale just transferred $52,450,677 worth of Bitcoin off Gemini, and the investor then sent these funds to Coinbase. read more
$87M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Onto Gemini

$87M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Onto Gemini

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $87,724,057 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Gemini. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as: 3Kzh9qAqVWQhEsfQz7zEQL1EuSx5tyNLNS read more
$489M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets

$489M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets

What happened: $489,972,757 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: bc1q5pucatprjrqltdp58f92mhqkfuvwpa43vhsjwpxlryude0plzyhqjkqazp read more