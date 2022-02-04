Mina Protocol, LooksRare Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) increased by 20.39% to $4.83. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.58 million, which is 110.87% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LEO’s estimated market cap is $4,322,850,119.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 937,303,504.90

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 39,647,648.99

Max Supply: 185,562,268.00

Circulating Supply: 48,768,887.59

Max Supply: 100,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 8,980,098.07

Max Supply: 10,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 70,530,000.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 18,073,633.84

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 287,517,060.69

Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

LooksRare (CRYPTO: LOOKS) fell 3.09% to $4.54 over the past 24 hours. LooksRare’s current trading volume totals $46.19 million, a 54.57% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $LOOKS’s estimated market cap is $966,005,569.00.

Circulating Supply: 212,453,908.51

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 875,622,951.69

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 901,310.95

Max Supply: 1,005,577.00

Circulating Supply: 368,069,424.84

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 1,514,699,495.55

Max Supply: 2,193,854,927.32

