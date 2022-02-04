Mina Protocol, LooksRare Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

byBenzinga Insights
February 4, 2022 10:21 am
Mina Protocol, LooksRare Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) increased by 20.39% to $4.83. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.58 million, which is 110.87% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LEO’s estimated market cap is $4,322,850,119.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 937,303,504.90
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • JUNO (CRYPTO: JUNO) is up 19.36% at $24.65. The trading volume for this coin is currently $13.34 million, which is 313.32% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $JUNO’s estimated market cap is $973,676,297.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 39,647,648.99
    Max Supply: 185,562,268.00
  • Convex Finance (CRYPTO: CVX) increased by 11.13% to $26.9. Trading volume for this coin is 18.40 million, which is 31.26% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,313,686,761.00.
    Circulating Supply: 48,768,887.59
    Max Supply: 100,000,000.00
  • Kusama (CRYPTO: KSM) increased by 10.87% to $176.41. Trading volume for this coin is 55.13 million, which is 45.63% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $KSM’s estimated market cap is $1,584,428,189.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 8,980,098.07
    Max Supply: 10,000,000.00
  • NEO (CRYPTO: NEO) rose 9.9% to $21.62 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 140.85 million, which is 18.56% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,531,754,259.00.
    Circulating Supply: 70,530,000.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Monero (CRYPTO: XMR) rose 9.52% to $155.63 over the past 24 hours. Monero’s current trading volume totals $121.82 million, a 29.56% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $XMR’s estimated market cap is $2,809,785,192.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 18,073,633.84
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Cosmos (CRYPTO: ATOM) increased by 8.96% to $28.96. Cosmos’s current trading volume totals $1.11 billion, a 17.72% increase from its 100-day average volume. $ATOM’s estimated market cap is $8,359,838,913.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 287,517,060.69
    Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

  • LooksRare (CRYPTO: LOOKS) fell 3.09% to $4.54 over the past 24 hours. LooksRare’s current trading volume totals $46.19 million, a 54.57% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $LOOKS’s estimated market cap is $966,005,569.00.
    Circulating Supply: 212,453,908.51
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • Tezos (CRYPTO: XTZ) declined by 2.41% to $3.79 over the past 24 hours. Tezos’s current trading volume totals $265.88 million, a 12.18% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,334,940,450.00.
    Circulating Supply: 875,622,951.69
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Maker (CRYPTO: MKR) decreased by 2.28% to $2234.2 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $98.30 million, which is 3.28% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $MKR’s estimated market cap is $2,025,209,707.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 901,310.95
    Max Supply: 1,005,577.00
  • Mina Protocol (CRYPTO: MINA) declined by 1.22% to $2.46 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 25.47 million, which is 62.1% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $MINA’s estimated market cap is $908,060,718.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 368,069,424.84
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Decentraland (CRYPTO: MANA) declined by 1.14% to $2.6 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 423.42 million, which is 76.11% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,955,785,884.00.
    Circulating Supply: 1,514,699,495.55
    Max Supply: 2,193,854,927.32

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

