Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

JUNO (CRYPTO: JUNO) increased by 11.78% to $22.72. JUNO’s current trading volume totals $8.50 million, a 166.83% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $JUNO’s estimated market cap is $900,643,104.00.

Circulating Supply: 39,601,911.66

Max Supply: 185,562,268.00

Circulating Supply: 13,413,953.47

Max Supply: 14,612,493.00

Circulating Supply: 18,988,315,241.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 287,466,336.55

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 901,310.95

Max Supply: 1,005,577.00

Circulating Supply: 288,217,794.00

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 560,000,010.01

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

LOSERS

Huobi Token (CRYPTO: HT) fell 2.88% to $9.11 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 29.12 million, which is 67.66% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $HT’s estimated market cap is $1,429,285,934.00.

Circulating Supply: 156,741,729.25

Max Supply: 500,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 400,676,349.84

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 581,910,045,187.41

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 47,832,461,678.00

Max Supply: 100,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 101,800,763,946.98

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 132,714,441.76

Max Supply: 210,700,000.00

Circulating Supply: 32,066,390,668.41

Max Supply: 45,000,000,000.00

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.