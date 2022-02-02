Solana Might Be Seeing An End To The Bear Market Cycle: What's Next?

byTyler Bundy
February 2, 2022 5:37 pm
Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) is trading lower Wednesday as the cryptocurrency market is seeing a red day. The crypto is cooling off after seeing a strong day up Tuesday. Solana recently bounced off a key level and is heading back up toward a level of resistance.

Solana was down 11.08% at $99.75 Wednesday afternoon at publication.

See Related: Game Changer? Solana Pay To Usher In 'New Era' Of Crypto Payments

Solana Daily Chart Analysis

  • Solana was able to bounce off the $85 level and has seen a few green days in a row. Today, the crypto is falling lower and possibly consolidating after the recent climb. The next strong area of resistance may be found near the $130 level as this was once an area of support.
  • The crypto trades below both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue). This shows the crypto is trading with bearish sentiment and each of these moving averages may hold as an area of resistance in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been slowly climbing over the past weeks and sits at 38. This is showing that buyers have moved into the market although the selling pressure still outweighs the buying pressure.

sol2-2-22.png

What’s Next For Solana?

Solana may have a rebound after the strong bearish market has been hitting crypto over the past couple of months. Solana needs to show it can form higher lows for the trend to change. Bullish traders want to see the higher lows form and for the price to cross above the moving averages. Bulls then want to see the price cross above the $130 level and be able to hold. Bearish traders are looking to see the price start to fall back lower and cross back below the $85 level. Bears are also looking to see the RSI fall back below 30 and enter into the oversold region.

Related Articles

Coachella Music Festival Launches NFTs With FTX: How You Can Get Lifetime Tickets

Coachella Music Festival Launches NFTs With FTX: How You Can Get Lifetime Tickets

One of the largest music festivals in the United States is launching NFTs that will offer perks to those who buy them ahead of the highly anticipated 2022 festival. What Happened: Coachella, one of the highest-grossing music festivals in the world, is launching Coachella Collectibles, a series of NFTs with real life benefits. read more
Reddit Co-Founder Raises $500M For Crypto Startups

Reddit Co-Founder Raises $500M For Crypto Startups

Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of social media platform Reddit, has reportedly raised $500 million with the intent to invest primarily in crypto startups. read more
Game Changer? Solana Pay To Usher In 'New Era' Of Crypto Payments

Game Changer? Solana Pay To Usher In 'New Era' Of Crypto Payments

Solana Labs, the entity behind high-speed blockchain Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), has launched a new payments protocol that will let merchants accept crypto payments directly from consumers. read more
Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more