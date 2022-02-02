Pocket Network, LooksRare Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

byBenzinga Insights
February 2, 2022 9:46 am
Pocket Network, LooksRare Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Quant (CRYPTO: QNT) rose 16.89% to $115.75 over the past 24 hours. Quant’s current trading volume totals $51.95 million, a 5.01% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $QNT’s estimated market cap is $1,567,618,268.00.
    Circulating Supply: 13,413,953.47
    Max Supply: 14,612,493.00
  • Synthetix Network Token (CRYPTO: SNX) increased by 8.6% to $5.93. The trading volume for this coin is currently $92.58 million, which is 2.77% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,195,217,852.00.
    Circulating Supply: 201,460,292.45
    Max Supply: 241,827,151.57
  • LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) is up 7.55% at $4.0. The trading volume for this coin is currently $4.07 million, which is 466.87% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,755,772,756.00.
    Circulating Supply: 937,337,820.90
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Internet Computer (CRYPTO: ICP) increased by 6.96% to $21.53. Trading volume for this coin is 208.96 million, which is 46.85% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,310,858,378.00.
    Circulating Supply: 200,180,750.32
    Max Supply: 469,213,710.00
  • Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) is up 6.72% at $28.07. Ethereum Classic’s current trading volume totals $356.56 million, a 61.02% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,728,139,115.00.
    Circulating Supply: 132,686,779.93
    Max Supply: 210,700,000.00
  • IOTA (CRYPTO: MIOTA) rose 6.15% to $0.9 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 42.63 million, which is 55.74% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,511,093,798.00.
    Circulating Supply: 2,779,530,283.28
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • NEO (CRYPTO: NEO) is up 5.98% at $21.25. NEO’s current trading volume totals $122.77 million, a 29.71% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $NEO’s estimated market cap is $1,500,397,740.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 70,530,000.00
    Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

  • THORChain (CRYPTO: RUNE) declined by 1.51% to $4.18 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 30.80 million, which is 63.72% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,265,074,710.00.
    Circulating Supply: 300,750,084.94
    Max Supply: 500,000,000.00
  • Pocket Network (CRYPTO: POKT) decreased by 1.5% to $1.29 over the past 24 hours. Pocket Network’s current trading volume totals $4.55 million, a 44.96% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 909,242,805.00.
    Circulating Supply: 703,446,361.22
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND) declined by 1.5% to $3.97 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 523.14 million, which is 65.86% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SAND’s estimated market cap is $3,689,007,504.00.
    Circulating Supply: 925,054,385.22
    Max Supply: 3,000,000,000.00
  • Enjin Coin (CRYPTO: ENJ) decreased by 1.39% to $1.84 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 118.65 million, which is 71.24% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ENJ’s estimated market cap is $1,727,622,986.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 934,340,659.57
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) fell 1.16% to $38513 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin’s current trading volume totals $15.10 billion, a 51.32% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $BTC’s estimated market cap is $730,598,469,124.00.
    Circulating Supply: 18,946,831.00
    Max Supply: 21,000,000.00
  • Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO: WBTC) decreased by 1.03% to $38524 over the past 24 hours. Wrapped Bitcoin’s current trading volume totals $188.64 million, a 57.5% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $WBTC’s estimated market cap is $10,327,983,402.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 267,660.00
    Max Supply: 267,660.00
  • LooksRare (CRYPTO: LOOKS) declined by 1.0% to $5.38 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 72.15 million, which is 31.46% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,096,886,994.00.
    Circulating Supply: 204,066,878.11
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

