Pocket Network, LooksRare Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

(CRYPTO: QNT) rose 16.89% to $115.75 over the past 24 hours. Quant’s current trading volume totals $51.95 million, a 5.01% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $QNT’s estimated market cap is $1,567,618,268.00. 13,413,953.47 14,612,493.00 Synthetix Network Token (CRYPTO: SNX) increased by 8.6% to $5.93. The trading volume for this coin is currently $92.58 million, which is 2.77% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,195,217,852.00.

(CRYPTO: SNX) increased by 8.6% to $5.93. The trading volume for this coin is currently $92.58 million, which is 2.77% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,195,217,852.00. 201,460,292.45 241,827,151.57 LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) is up 7.55% at $4.0. The trading volume for this coin is currently $4.07 million, which is 466.87% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,755,772,756.00.

(CRYPTO: LEO) is up 7.55% at $4.0. The trading volume for this coin is currently $4.07 million, which is 466.87% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,755,772,756.00. 937,337,820.90 Not Available Internet Computer (CRYPTO: ICP) increased by 6.96% to $21.53. Trading volume for this coin is 208.96 million, which is 46.85% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,310,858,378.00.

(CRYPTO: ICP) increased by 6.96% to $21.53. Trading volume for this coin is 208.96 million, which is 46.85% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,310,858,378.00. 200,180,750.32 469,213,710.00 Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) is up 6.72% at $28.07. Ethereum Classic’s current trading volume totals $356.56 million, a 61.02% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,728,139,115.00.

(CRYPTO: ETC) is up 6.72% at $28.07. Ethereum Classic’s current trading volume totals $356.56 million, a 61.02% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,728,139,115.00. 132,686,779.93 210,700,000.00 IOTA (CRYPTO: MIOTA) rose 6.15% to $0.9 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 42.63 million, which is 55.74% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,511,093,798.00.

(CRYPTO: MIOTA) rose 6.15% to $0.9 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 42.63 million, which is 55.74% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,511,093,798.00. 2,779,530,283.28 Not Available NEO (CRYPTO: NEO) is up 5.98% at $21.25. NEO’s current trading volume totals $122.77 million, a 29.71% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $NEO’s estimated market cap is $1,500,397,740.00 as of today.

LOSERS

(CRYPTO: RUNE) declined by 1.51% to $4.18 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 30.80 million, which is 63.72% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,265,074,710.00. 300,750,084.94 500,000,000.00 Pocket Network (CRYPTO: POKT) decreased by 1.5% to $1.29 over the past 24 hours. Pocket Network’s current trading volume totals $4.55 million, a 44.96% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 909,242,805.00.

(CRYPTO: POKT) decreased by 1.5% to $1.29 over the past 24 hours. Pocket Network’s current trading volume totals $4.55 million, a 44.96% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 909,242,805.00. 703,446,361.22 Not Available The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND) declined by 1.5% to $3.97 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 523.14 million, which is 65.86% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SAND’s estimated market cap is $3,689,007,504.00.

(CRYPTO: SAND) declined by 1.5% to $3.97 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 523.14 million, which is 65.86% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SAND’s estimated market cap is $3,689,007,504.00. 925,054,385.22 3,000,000,000.00 Enjin Coin (CRYPTO: ENJ) decreased by 1.39% to $1.84 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 118.65 million, which is 71.24% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ENJ’s estimated market cap is $1,727,622,986.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: ENJ) decreased by 1.39% to $1.84 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 118.65 million, which is 71.24% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ENJ’s estimated market cap is $1,727,622,986.00 as of today. 934,340,659.57 1,000,000,000.00 Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) fell 1.16% to $38513 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin’s current trading volume totals $15.10 billion, a 51.32% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $BTC’s estimated market cap is $730,598,469,124.00.

(CRYPTO: BTC) fell 1.16% to $38513 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin’s current trading volume totals $15.10 billion, a 51.32% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $BTC’s estimated market cap is $730,598,469,124.00. 18,946,831.00 21,000,000.00 Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO: WBTC) decreased by 1.03% to $38524 over the past 24 hours. Wrapped Bitcoin’s current trading volume totals $188.64 million, a 57.5% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $WBTC’s estimated market cap is $10,327,983,402.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: WBTC) decreased by 1.03% to $38524 over the past 24 hours. Wrapped Bitcoin’s current trading volume totals $188.64 million, a 57.5% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $WBTC’s estimated market cap is $10,327,983,402.00 as of today. 267,660.00 267,660.00 LooksRare (CRYPTO: LOOKS) declined by 1.0% to $5.38 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 72.15 million, which is 31.46% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,096,886,994.00.

