Is Mining TON Twice As Profitable As ETH?

February 2, 2022 10:06 am
Advertiser Disclosure
Is Mining TON Twice As Profitable As ETH?

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

What is TON coin?

This is The Open Network (TON) project, which was developed by Pavel Durov. But because of the American regulator, which did not allow The Open Network (TON) to be released to the masses, Pavel Durov gave the project to Open Source. And the project began to develop. 

The hashrate of the TONCOIN network is growing daily, but mining TON is still a great alternative to mining ETH and other coins. Coins like this will help miners move the difficulty bomb and move to POS.

What video cards can be used to mine TON coin? 

TONCOIN can be mined on almost any video card starting from 2GB of video memory. This is the main benefit of TON for miners.

Here you will find the installation guide – https://coin-tradeandmine.com/mining-ton-with-tongetminer-guide/

Nvidia

GPU 

Hashrate 

Old Miners 

GTX 1650 SUPER 4Gb 

1 150 

450 

GTX 1070 8Gb 

1 150 

520 

GTX 1650 Ti 4Gb 

1 150 

450 

GTX 1660 6Gb 

1 350 

590 

GTX 1070 Ti 8Gb 

1 400 

710 

P 104 8Gb 

1 400 

630 

TESLA T4 

1 400 

600 

GTX 1660 SUPER 6Gb 

1 450 

650 

GTX 1660 Ti 6Gb 

1 500 

710 

GTX 1080 8Gb 

1 750 

860 

RTX 2060 

1 750 

820 

RTX 3060 

1 750 

840 

RTX 2060 SUPER 

1 900 

870 

TESLA P100 

1 950 

850 

RTX 2070 

2 100 

1 000 

RTX A4000 

2 130 

1 300 

P 102 10G 

2 180 

1 000 

RTX 3060 Ti 

2 210 

1 200 

GTX 1080 Ti 11Gb 

2 450 

1 100 

RTX 2070 SUPER 

2 450 

1 100 

RTX 2080 

2 490 

1 200 

Quadro RTX 5000 

2 590 

1 600 

RTX 3070 

2 760 

1 515 

RTX 2080 SUPER 

2 800 

1 300 

RTX 3070 Ti 

2 960 

1 600 

TESLA A10 

3 200 

1 400 

CMP 90HX 10G 

3 250 

1 600 

RTX A5000 

3 450 

1 600 

RTX 2080 Ti 

3 560 

1 700 

TESLA V100 

3 600 

1 600 

RTX 3080 

3 950 

2 200 

RTX 3080 Ti 

4 500 

2 450 

RTX A6000 

4 750 

2 350 

RTX 3090 

4 860 

2 600 

AMD Radeon 

GPU 

Hashrate 

Old Miners 

Radeon™ RX 6900 XT 16Gb 

5 100 

Radeon™ RX 6800 XT 16Gb 

4 900 

1 910 

Radeon™ RX 6800 16Gb 

3 200 

1 550 

Radeon™ RX 6700 XT 12Gb 

2 350 

1 000 

Radeon™ VII 

2 150 

920 

Radeon™ RX 6600 XT 8Gb 

1 750 

890 

Radeon™ RX 5700 XT 8Gb 

1 750 

680 

Radeon™ RX Vega 56 

1 750 

770 

Radeon™ RX 5600 6Gb 

1 680 

800 

Radeon™ RX 5600 XT 6Gb 

1 550 

800 

Radeon™ RX Vega 64 

1 450 

740 

Radeon™ RX 5700 8Gb 

1 400 

680 

Radeon™ RX 590 8GB 

1 350 

510 

Radeon™ RX 480 8Gb 

1 150 

Radeon™ RX 480 4Gb 

1 090 

Radeon™ RX 580 8GB 

1 090 

420 

Radeon™ RX 470 4Gb 

1 050 

Radeon™ RX 570 8GB 

1 000 

360 

Radeon™ RX 470 8Gb 

1 000 

355 

Radeon™ RX 580 4Gb 

980 

420 

Radeon™ RX 570 4GB 

960 

350 

Radeon™ R9 280X 3GB 

850 

280 

Radeon™ RX 560 4GB 

650 

Radeon™ RX 460 2Gb 

620 

Radeon™ RX 560 2GB 

550 

160 

Radeon™ RX 550 4GB 

500 

Radeon™ RX 550 2GB 

500 

83 

Radeon™ R9 270 2GB 

370 

192 

 

Is mining TON profitable?

In 2018, the founder of Telegram, Pavel Durov, announced the launch of the TON blockchain platform with its own Gram tokens. After some time, he held an ICO, during which investments of $ 1.7 billion were collected for the project. However, TON did not receive further development, since the US Securities Commission blocked the distribution of Gram crypto assets. The design work was transferred to other companies. 

On the basis of Durov's developments, Toncoin soon appeared – an open-source asset. Now the media are reporting that Toncoin's popularity has skyrocketed over the past few months. Last week, tutorial videos appeared on several large-themed YouTube channels that explore the specifics of Toncoin mining. In particular, the PRO100 Mining channel reports that when using an NVIDIA RTX 3000 LHR video card, you can mine $ 8 worth of tokens daily, which is twice as much as the profitability from Ethereum mining. 

Miners say that Toncoin can be mined on old models of video adapters, that is, a beginner does not need to purchase a new computer. However, it should be noted that Toncoin's hashing algorithm is not protected from ASIC devices, and they are capable of making mining an asset using graphics adapters unprofitable. 

Another advantage of thincoin turned out to be that for its production, you can use outdated video cards that are not suitable for mining Ethereum. 

For the experiment, the experts used NVIDIA RTX 3000 LHR and A 3080 Ti graphics adapters. In the first case, the daily mining earnings amounted to $ 8 in Toncoin and $ 3 in Ethereum, in the second – $ 16 in TONCOIN and $ 5.7 in ETH. 

Not all users positively assessed the prospects for the production of a new token. Some of them criticized the network's fee system for being opaque, as well as the lack of protection of the hashing algorithm. Crypto experts also noted that the surge in popularity of thincoin will result in an increase in hash rate, and this will lower the income of producers. 

TONCOIN is listed on the Gate.io, Uniswap, PancakeSwap, FTX, EXMO and OKEx crypto exchanges. At 13:05 (Moscow time) on December 13, the token cost $ 2.5. This is 4.36% lower than the day before. Trading volume in 24 hours increased by 25% to $ 2.47 million.The market capitalization of a digital asset is $ 12.46 billion. 

Earlier, the developers of the Toncoin crypto project announced the start of testing the TON browser extension for Google Chrome. In addition, OKEx launched the TONCOIN staking project through the Jumpstart Mining service. Traders with level 2 verification and holding OKB tokens can take part in it. 

How much can you earn on mining ETH?

-infographic-how-ethereum-mining-works_1.jpg

For example, let's give approximate statistics on modern video cards. With a rate of $1150 per ETH and an electricity cost of $ 0.08, one NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti will bring you $ 1.81 per day, a GTX 1060 with 6 GB of memory – $2.74 , GTX 1070 – $3.96 , GTX 1080 Ti – $4.57 . 

AMD Radeon RX480 will bring you $3.55  per day, and RX580 – $3.77. Modifications with 8 GB of memory. The most advantageous in terms of price/profitability ratio among miners at the time of publication of the material is considered to be NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 with 3 GB of memory. It is possible that this year the minimum threshold of video memory for entering mining will grow from 2 to 4 GB, and the situation will change dramatically. 

It turns out that even with a completely ordinary GTX 1050Ti in a month (taking into account the payment of electricity and subject to the stability of the ETH exchange rate), you can earn almost $80. So you will be provided with fresh games and a budget for all sorts of Season Passes and in-game purchases all the time. 
 
For all the details about the mining tone and profitability, click here.

Mining setup guide – https://coin-tradeandmine.com/mining-ton-with-tongetminer-guide/

This content should not be interpreted as investment advice. Cryptocurrency is a volatile market; do your independent research and only invest what you can afford to lose. New token launches and small market capitalization coins are inherently more risky than large cap cryptocurrencies. These tokens are subject to larger liquidity and market risks.

Cryptocurrency Markets

