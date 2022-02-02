Is Mining TON Twice As Profitable As ETH?
What is TON coin?
This is The Open Network (TON) project, which was developed by Pavel Durov. But because of the American regulator, which did not allow The Open Network (TON) to be released to the masses, Pavel Durov gave the project to Open Source. And the project began to develop.
The hashrate of the TONCOIN network is growing daily, but mining TON is still a great alternative to mining ETH and other coins. Coins like this will help miners move the difficulty bomb and move to POS.
What video cards can be used to mine TON coin?
TONCOIN can be mined on almost any video card starting from 2GB of video memory. This is the main benefit of TON for miners.
Here you will find the installation guide – https://coin-tradeandmine.com/mining-ton-with-tongetminer-guide/
Nvidia
|
GPU
|
Hashrate
|
Old Miners
|
GTX 1650 SUPER 4Gb
|
1 150
|
450
|
GTX 1070 8Gb
|
1 150
|
520
|
GTX 1650 Ti 4Gb
|
1 150
|
450
|
GTX 1660 6Gb
|
1 350
|
590
|
GTX 1070 Ti 8Gb
|
1 400
|
710
|
P 104 8Gb
|
1 400
|
630
|
TESLA T4
|
1 400
|
600
|
GTX 1660 SUPER 6Gb
|
1 450
|
650
|
GTX 1660 Ti 6Gb
|
1 500
|
710
|
GTX 1080 8Gb
|
1 750
|
860
|
RTX 2060
|
1 750
|
820
|
RTX 3060
|
1 750
|
840
|
RTX 2060 SUPER
|
1 900
|
870
|
TESLA P100
|
1 950
|
850
|
RTX 2070
|
2 100
|
1 000
|
RTX A4000
|
2 130
|
1 300
|
P 102 10G
|
2 180
|
1 000
|
RTX 3060 Ti
|
2 210
|
1 200
|
GTX 1080 Ti 11Gb
|
2 450
|
1 100
|
RTX 2070 SUPER
|
2 450
|
1 100
|
RTX 2080
|
2 490
|
1 200
|
Quadro RTX 5000
|
2 590
|
1 600
|
RTX 3070
|
2 760
|
1 515
|
RTX 2080 SUPER
|
2 800
|
1 300
|
RTX 3070 Ti
|
2 960
|
1 600
|
TESLA A10
|
3 200
|
1 400
|
CMP 90HX 10G
|
3 250
|
1 600
|
RTX A5000
|
3 450
|
1 600
|
RTX 2080 Ti
|
3 560
|
1 700
|
TESLA V100
|
3 600
|
1 600
|
RTX 3080
|
3 950
|
2 200
|
RTX 3080 Ti
|
4 500
|
2 450
|
RTX A6000
|
4 750
|
2 350
|
RTX 3090
|
4 860
|
2 600
AMD Radeon
|
GPU
|
Hashrate
|
Old Miners
|
Radeon™ RX 6900 XT 16Gb
|
5 100
|
0
|
Radeon™ RX 6800 XT 16Gb
|
4 900
|
1 910
|
Radeon™ RX 6800 16Gb
|
3 200
|
1 550
|
Radeon™ RX 6700 XT 12Gb
|
2 350
|
1 000
|
Radeon™ VII
|
2 150
|
920
|
Radeon™ RX 6600 XT 8Gb
|
1 750
|
890
|
Radeon™ RX 5700 XT 8Gb
|
1 750
|
680
|
Radeon™ RX Vega 56
|
1 750
|
770
|
Radeon™ RX 5600 6Gb
|
1 680
|
800
|
Radeon™ RX 5600 XT 6Gb
|
1 550
|
800
|
Radeon™ RX Vega 64
|
1 450
|
740
|
Radeon™ RX 5700 8Gb
|
1 400
|
680
|
Radeon™ RX 590 8GB
|
1 350
|
510
|
Radeon™ RX 480 8Gb
|
1 150
|
0
|
Radeon™ RX 480 4Gb
|
1 090
|
0
|
Radeon™ RX 580 8GB
|
1 090
|
420
|
Radeon™ RX 470 4Gb
|
1 050
|
0
|
Radeon™ RX 570 8GB
|
1 000
|
360
|
Radeon™ RX 470 8Gb
|
1 000
|
355
|
Radeon™ RX 580 4Gb
|
980
|
420
|
Radeon™ RX 570 4GB
|
960
|
350
|
Radeon™ R9 280X 3GB
|
850
|
280
|
Radeon™ RX 560 4GB
|
650
|
0
|
Radeon™ RX 460 2Gb
|
620
|
0
|
Radeon™ RX 560 2GB
|
550
|
160
|
Radeon™ RX 550 4GB
|
500
|
0
|
Radeon™ RX 550 2GB
|
500
|
83
|
Radeon™ R9 270 2GB
|
370
|
192
Is mining TON profitable?
In 2018, the founder of Telegram, Pavel Durov, announced the launch of the TON blockchain platform with its own Gram tokens. After some time, he held an ICO, during which investments of $ 1.7 billion were collected for the project. However, TON did not receive further development, since the US Securities Commission blocked the distribution of Gram crypto assets. The design work was transferred to other companies.
On the basis of Durov's developments, Toncoin soon appeared – an open-source asset. Now the media are reporting that Toncoin's popularity has skyrocketed over the past few months. Last week, tutorial videos appeared on several large-themed YouTube channels that explore the specifics of Toncoin mining. In particular, the PRO100 Mining channel reports that when using an NVIDIA RTX 3000 LHR video card, you can mine $ 8 worth of tokens daily, which is twice as much as the profitability from Ethereum mining.
Miners say that Toncoin can be mined on old models of video adapters, that is, a beginner does not need to purchase a new computer. However, it should be noted that Toncoin's hashing algorithm is not protected from ASIC devices, and they are capable of making mining an asset using graphics adapters unprofitable.
Another advantage of thincoin turned out to be that for its production, you can use outdated video cards that are not suitable for mining Ethereum.
For the experiment, the experts used NVIDIA RTX 3000 LHR and A 3080 Ti graphics adapters. In the first case, the daily mining earnings amounted to $ 8 in Toncoin and $ 3 in Ethereum, in the second – $ 16 in TONCOIN and $ 5.7 in ETH.
Not all users positively assessed the prospects for the production of a new token. Some of them criticized the network's fee system for being opaque, as well as the lack of protection of the hashing algorithm. Crypto experts also noted that the surge in popularity of thincoin will result in an increase in hash rate, and this will lower the income of producers.
TONCOIN is listed on the Gate.io, Uniswap, PancakeSwap, FTX, EXMO and OKEx crypto exchanges. At 13:05 (Moscow time) on December 13, the token cost $ 2.5. This is 4.36% lower than the day before. Trading volume in 24 hours increased by 25% to $ 2.47 million.The market capitalization of a digital asset is $ 12.46 billion.
Earlier, the developers of the Toncoin crypto project announced the start of testing the TON browser extension for Google Chrome. In addition, OKEx launched the TONCOIN staking project through the Jumpstart Mining service. Traders with level 2 verification and holding OKB tokens can take part in it.
How much can you earn on mining ETH?
For example, let's give approximate statistics on modern video cards. With a rate of $1150 per ETH and an electricity cost of $ 0.08, one NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti will bring you $ 1.81 per day, a GTX 1060 with 6 GB of memory – $2.74 , GTX 1070 – $3.96 , GTX 1080 Ti – $4.57 .
AMD Radeon RX480 will bring you $3.55 per day, and RX580 – $3.77. Modifications with 8 GB of memory. The most advantageous in terms of price/profitability ratio among miners at the time of publication of the material is considered to be NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 with 3 GB of memory. It is possible that this year the minimum threshold of video memory for entering mining will grow from 2 to 4 GB, and the situation will change dramatically.
It turns out that even with a completely ordinary GTX 1050Ti in a month (taking into account the payment of electricity and subject to the stability of the ETH exchange rate), you can earn almost $80. So you will be provided with fresh games and a budget for all sorts of Season Passes and in-game purchases all the time.
For all the details about the mining tone and profitability, click here.
