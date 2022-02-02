This Play-To-Earn Meme Coin Is Up Over 270% Today, Outperforming Dogecoin And Shiba Inu

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) rose on Tuesday evening along with other major cryptocurrencies.

Some of the knockoff coins are also seeing gains, with Doge Rise Up (CRYPTO: DOGERISEUP) up 275% during the past 24 hours to $0.000000001979.

What Happened: Doge Rise Up has surged more than 260% each against Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Doge Rise Up Price Performance Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour +275.5% 24-hour against Bitcoin +273.4% 24-hour against Ethereum +265.9% 7-day +318.9% 30-day +203.2% YTD 133.6%

For comparison, Dogecoin is up 0.7% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1423 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has risen 1.0% over the 24-hour period to $0.00002162.

Why It Matters: Doge Rise Up describes itself as a token launched on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that aims to combines the Metaverse with Doge non fungible tokens (NFTs) to provide users something to play and earn.

The coin recently announced on Twitter that it will launch its play to earn (P2E) game on Feb. 5.

Buy Nowhttps://t.co/LjW4AtMp2H Big news are coming! Stay with us. Only diamond hands will go to the moon! Date is confirm New Listing after Few Days

Doge Rise Up Game (Play To Earn) Launch On 05.02.2022 To The Moon!#doge #dogecoin #bsc #BSCGems pic.twitter.com/C5Y1OXe2Un — Doge Rise Up (@dogeriseupbsc) January 30, 2022

