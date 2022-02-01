Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

LooksRare (CRYPTO: LOOKS) is up 15.96% at $5.47. Trading volume for this coin is 77.48 million, which is 27.14% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LOOKS’s estimated market cap is $1,096,824,760.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 201,344,652.88

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 314,885,170.06

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 365,564,382.84

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 13,413,953.47

Max Supply: 14,612,493.00

Circulating Supply: 6,157,231,561.00

Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 391,958,099.39

Max Supply: 3,303,030,299.00

Circulating Supply: 20,476,862.00

Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

Helium (CRYPTO: HNT) declined by 3.63% to $27.11 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 16.70 million, which is 60.69% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $HNT’s estimated market cap is $2,733,451,711.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 100,539,361.98

Max Supply: 223,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 0.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 932,497,500,000.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 934,340,659.57

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 155,732,724.00

Max Supply: 1,970,827,338.00

Circulating Supply: 560,000,010.01

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 2,629,153,808.60

Max Supply: Not Available

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.