Has Bitcoin Confirmed Reversal And Is Ethereum In Sideways Consolidation? Here's What The Experts Are Saying

As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and other major cryptocurrencies traded higher on Monday evening, four analysts and expert traders shared their thoughts on the two largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

What Happened: Amsterdam-based popular cryptocurrency analyst Michaël van de Poppe noted that Bitcoin’s reversal has not been confirmed and it is still beneath the previous support level of $41,500.

Good move of #Bitcoin today, reversal not confirmed at all. It's still fighting resistance and it's still beneath the previous support at $41.5K. Good ROI to make on some short trades though, that's definitely the case. — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) January 31, 2022

Cryptocurrency analyst Justin Bennett said it would be interesting how Bitcoin’s relative strength index (RSI) correlates with the $40,000 resistance area in the next few days.

$BTC RSI respecting the trend line mentioned last week. It'll be interesting to see how this correlates with the $40,000 resistance area in the coming days.#Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/OyiBVZToIa — Justin Bennett (@JustinBennettFX) January 31, 2022

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Cryptocurrency analyst Benjamin Cowen said he is patiently waiting for Bitcoin to break the $39,000 range.

patiently waiting for #Bitcoin to break $39k — Benjamin Cowen (@intocryptoverse) January 31, 2022

Regarding Ethereum, Bennett noted that the cryptocurrency’s price has continued its downtrend and its “long sideways consolidation” in the range of $2,000 to $4,000 was not abnormal at all.

“I don’t think we are headed for a year-long crypto winter. I think we are in a bear market and lengthening cycles will prevail for Bitcoin and Ethereum,” Cowen said.

Pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst Altcoin Sherpa said that Bitcoin’s consolidation in the $30,000 to $40000 range should provide strong support and he is extremely confident the apex cryptocurrency will see the high $40,000 and lower $50,000 levels in the next six-to-eight weeks.

$BTC: 1D- Consolidation between 30-40k is still a HVN on volume profile; this entire area should provide solid support IMO. Eventually, I have extremely high confidence we see high 40ks-low 50ks in the next 6-8 weeks; tbd if it will be just another lower high or something else. pic.twitter.com/aKvUC6NSnW — Altcoin Sherpa (@AltcoinSherpa) January 31, 2022

Price Action: Bitcoin is up 3.4% during the past 24 hours, trading at $38,435.27 at press time. Ethereum is up 8.6% during the period to $2,738.83.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin On The Rise — Sorry To Play Debbie Downer But Here's Why These Analysts Refuse To Sound The All-Clear Alarm

Photo: Jose Rodrigo Safdiye/Benzinga