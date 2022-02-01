Has Bitcoin Confirmed Reversal And Is Ethereum In Sideways Consolidation? Here's What The Experts Are Saying

byMadhukumar Warrier
February 1, 2022 7:43 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Has Bitcoin Confirmed Reversal And Is Ethereum In Sideways Consolidation? Here's What The Experts Are Saying

As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and other major cryptocurrencies traded higher on Monday evening, four analysts and expert traders shared their thoughts on the two largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

What Happened: Amsterdam-based popular cryptocurrency analyst Michaël van de Poppe noted that Bitcoin’s reversal has not been confirmed and it is still beneath the previous support level of $41,500.

Cryptocurrency analyst Justin Bennett said it would be interesting how Bitcoin’s relative strength index (RSI) correlates with the $40,000 resistance area in the next few days.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Cryptocurrency analyst Benjamin Cowen said he is patiently waiting for Bitcoin to break the $39,000 range.

Regarding Ethereum, Bennett noted that the cryptocurrency’s price has continued its downtrend and its “long sideways consolidation” in the range of $2,000 to $4,000 was not abnormal at all.

“I don’t think we are headed for a year-long crypto winter. I think we are in a bear market and lengthening cycles will prevail for Bitcoin and Ethereum,” Cowen said.

Pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst Altcoin Sherpa said that Bitcoin’s consolidation in the $30,000 to $40000 range should provide strong support and he is extremely confident the apex cryptocurrency will see the high $40,000 and lower $50,000 levels in the next six-to-eight weeks.

Price Action: Bitcoin is up 3.4% during the past 24 hours, trading at $38,435.27 at press time. Ethereum is up 8.6% during the period to $2,738.83.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin On The Rise — Sorry To Play Debbie Downer But Here's Why These Analysts Refuse To Sound The All-Clear Alarm

Photo: Jose Rodrigo Safdiye/Benzinga

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas News Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Cathie Wood Loads Up In These 3 Crypto-Linked Stocks On Monday

Cathie Wood Loads Up In These 3 Crypto-Linked Stocks On Monday

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Monday loaded up more shares in Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD), Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) and Block read more
Did India Just Legalize Cryptocurrencies? What You Should Know About This Key Event That Could Impact Prices Of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin

Did India Just Legalize Cryptocurrencies? What You Should Know About This Key Event That Could Impact Prices Of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin

Cryptocurrencies found a key mention in the Union Budget of India for 2022-23 — a highly-followed event where the country’s central government lays out its financial plan for the next fiscal year. read more
Why Metaverse-Play Decentraland (MANA) Is Outperforming Bitcoin, Ethereum Today

Why Metaverse-Play Decentraland (MANA) Is Outperforming Bitcoin, Ethereum Today

Ethereum-based virtual world platform Decentraland (MANA) is outperforming the wider cryptocurrency market late Monday amid metaverse optimism. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin On The Rise — Sorry To Play Debbie Downer But Here's Why These Analysts Refuse To Sound The All-Clear Alarm

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin On The Rise — Sorry To Play Debbie Downer But Here's Why These Analysts Refuse To Sound The All-Clear Alarm

Major coins traded higher over 24 hours as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 1.9% to $1.8 trillion. read more