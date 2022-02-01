This Meme Coin Seeking To Merge Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Communities Is Up Over 60% Today

byMadhukumar Warrier
January 31, 2022 10:13 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
This Meme Coin Seeking To Merge Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Communities Is Up Over 60% Today

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) rose on Monday evening along with other major cryptocurrencies.

Some of the knockoff coins are also seeing gains, with ShibaDoge (CRYPTO: SHIBDOGE) up 63% during the past 24 hours to $0.000000000000000673.

What Happened: ShibaDoge has surged more than 57% against Bitcoin and also gained over 52% against Ethereum.

ShibaDoge Price Performance
Time-frame % Change (+/-)
24-hour +63.6%
24-hour against Bitcoin +56%
24-hour against Ethereum +52%
7-day +596.9%
30-day +1068.8%
YTD N/A

For comparison, Dogecoin is up 2.4% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1414 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has risen 4.2% over the 24-hour period to $0.00002138.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why It Matters: Shiba Doge says it plans to ultimately merge the communities behind Shiba Inu and Dogecoin. The coin’s short-term goal is to merge 1% of that audience, creating value for over 50,000 holders and over $400 million in value.

The coin announced on Twitter that it has reached a market capitalization of $100 million in its first month.

Read Next: Owner Of 81 Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs Could Liquidate: Here Are The Details On A $32M NFT Portfolio

Photo: Jose Rodrigo Safdiye/Benzinga

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin On The Rise — Sorry To Play Debbie Downer But Here's Why These Analysts Refuse To Sound The All-Clear Alarm

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin On The Rise — Sorry To Play Debbie Downer But Here's Why These Analysts Refuse To Sound The All-Clear Alarm

Major coins traded higher over 24 hours as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 1.9% to $1.8 trillion. read more
Why Is Dogecoin Trading Lower Today?

Why Is Dogecoin Trading Lower Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded over 1.5% lower over 24 hours leading up to early Monday morning.  Dogecoin, In Numbers:  read more
New Meme Coin Named After Elon Musk-led SpaceX's DOGE-1 Space Mission Creeps Up — But Dogecoin Creator Has A Warning

New Meme Coin Named After Elon Musk-led SpaceX's DOGE-1 Space Mission Creeps Up — But Dogecoin Creator Has A Warning

A new Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE)-knockoff called “Doge-1” that celebrates the DOGE-1 moon landing was announced Sunday. What Happened: The Doge-1 token on the BSC Blockchain describes itself as a deflationary token that dishes out rewards in DOGE.  read more
Cathie Wood Sheds $14.5M In Spotify Amid Joe Rogan Controversy And Piles Up Another $31M In Robinhood

Cathie Wood Sheds $14.5M In Spotify Amid Joe Rogan Controversy And Piles Up Another $31M In Robinhood

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Friday further raised its exposure in Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) on the day shares of the financial services company rallied nearly 10% and shed shares in streaming audio-on-demand platform Spotify Technolo read more