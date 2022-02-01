This Meme Coin Seeking To Merge Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Communities Is Up Over 60% Today

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) rose on Monday evening along with other major cryptocurrencies.

Some of the knockoff coins are also seeing gains, with ShibaDoge (CRYPTO: SHIBDOGE) up 63% during the past 24 hours to $0.000000000000000673.

What Happened: ShibaDoge has surged more than 57% against Bitcoin and also gained over 52% against Ethereum.

ShibaDoge Price Performance Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour +63.6% 24-hour against Bitcoin +56% 24-hour against Ethereum +52% 7-day +596.9% 30-day +1068.8% YTD N/A

For comparison, Dogecoin is up 2.4% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1414 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has risen 4.2% over the 24-hour period to $0.00002138.

Why It Matters: Shiba Doge says it plans to ultimately merge the communities behind Shiba Inu and Dogecoin. The coin’s short-term goal is to merge 1% of that audience, creating value for over 50,000 holders and over $400 million in value.

The coin announced on Twitter that it has reached a market capitalization of $100 million in its first month.

Photo: Jose Rodrigo Safdiye/Benzinga