This Meme Coin Seeking To Merge Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Communities Is Up Over 60% Today
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) rose on Monday evening along with other major cryptocurrencies.
Some of the knockoff coins are also seeing gains, with ShibaDoge (CRYPTO: SHIBDOGE) up 63% during the past 24 hours to $0.000000000000000673.
What Happened: ShibaDoge has surged more than 57% against Bitcoin and also gained over 52% against Ethereum.
|Time-frame
|% Change (+/-)
|24-hour
|+63.6%
|24-hour against Bitcoin
|+56%
|24-hour against Ethereum
|+52%
|7-day
|+596.9%
|30-day
|+1068.8%
|YTD
|N/A
For comparison, Dogecoin is up 2.4% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1414 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has risen 4.2% over the 24-hour period to $0.00002138.
Why It Matters: Shiba Doge says it plans to ultimately merge the communities behind Shiba Inu and Dogecoin. The coin’s short-term goal is to merge 1% of that audience, creating value for over 50,000 holders and over $400 million in value.
The coin announced on Twitter that it has reached a market capitalization of $100 million in its first month.
$100,000,000 market cap in our first month!
Next: To the moon!
Missed #Shib ? Missed #Doge ? Don't miss #ShibDoge #WAGMI pic.twitter.com/R8lm7EMzx6
— Shiba Doge (@RealShibaDoge) January 31, 2022
