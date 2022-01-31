Pocket Network, Waves Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Decentraland (CRYPTO: MANA) rose 16.33% to $2.82 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.16 billion, which is 33.69% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $MANA’s estimated market cap is $4,280,431,619.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 1,516,289,945.77

Max Supply: 2,193,863,427.32

(CRYPTO: MANA) rose 16.33% to $2.82 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.16 billion, which is 33.69% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $MANA’s estimated market cap is $4,280,431,619.00 as of today. 1,516,289,945.77 2,193,863,427.32 NEXO (CRYPTO: NEXO) rose 15.52% to $2.07 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 9.66 million, which is 14.35% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,160,582,104.00.

Circulating Supply: 560,000,010.01

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: NEXO) rose 15.52% to $2.07 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 9.66 million, which is 14.35% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,160,582,104.00. 560,000,010.01 1,000,000,000.00 The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND) rose 10.0% to $4.16 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.21 billion, which is 20.24% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SAND’s estimated market cap is $3,851,909,398.00.

Circulating Supply: 925,054,385.22

Max Supply: 3,000,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: SAND) rose 10.0% to $4.16 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.21 billion, which is 20.24% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SAND’s estimated market cap is $3,851,909,398.00. 925,054,385.22 3,000,000,000.00 Arweave (CRYPTO: AR) increased by 9.83% to $39.47. Arweave’s current trading volume totals $59.00 million, a 28.59% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $AR’s estimated market cap is $1,967,778,563.00.

Circulating Supply: 50,108,502.00

Max Supply: 66,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: AR) increased by 9.83% to $39.47. Arweave’s current trading volume totals $59.00 million, a 28.59% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $AR’s estimated market cap is $1,967,778,563.00. 50,108,502.00 66,000,000.00 Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) increased by 9.2% to $51.18. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.50 billion, which is 30.61% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 20,484,475,006.00.

Circulating Supply: 400,726,007.09

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: LUNA) increased by 9.2% to $51.18. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.50 billion, which is 30.61% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 20,484,475,006.00. 400,726,007.09 1,000,000,000.00 Uniswap (CRYPTO: UNI) is up 8.39% at $11.7. Uniswap’s current trading volume totals $184.29 million, a 35.95% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $UNI’s estimated market cap is $5,287,139,950.00.

Circulating Supply: 452,633,974.44

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: UNI) is up 8.39% at $11.7. Uniswap’s current trading volume totals $184.29 million, a 35.95% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $UNI’s estimated market cap is $5,287,139,950.00. 452,633,974.44 1,000,000,000.00 Maker (CRYPTO: MKR) is up 8.33% at $2114.99. Trading volume for this coin is 68.32 million, which is 28.86% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $MKR’s estimated market cap is $1,914,735,533.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 901,310.95

Max Supply: 1,005,577.00

LOSERS

Pocket Network (CRYPTO: POKT) decreased by 4.57% to $1.29 over the past 24 hours. Pocket Network’s current trading volume totals $6.17 million, a 27.88% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $POKT’s estimated market cap is $903,577,199.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 698,940,508.45

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: POKT) decreased by 4.57% to $1.29 over the past 24 hours. Pocket Network’s current trading volume totals $6.17 million, a 27.88% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $POKT’s estimated market cap is $903,577,199.00 as of today. 698,940,508.45 Not Available Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH) declined by 2.54% to $282.95 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin Cash’s current trading volume totals $1.22 billion, a 66.17% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $BCH’s estimated market cap is $5,360,430,352.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 18,970,462.40

Max Supply: 21,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: BCH) declined by 2.54% to $282.95 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin Cash’s current trading volume totals $1.22 billion, a 66.17% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $BCH’s estimated market cap is $5,360,430,352.00 as of today. 18,970,462.40 21,000,000.00 Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) declined by 2.16% to $52.71 over the past 24 hours. Axie Infinity’s current trading volume totals $519.80 million, a 20.24% increase from its 100-day average volume. $AXS’s estimated market cap is $3,720,418,369.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 71,045,427.62

Max Supply: 270,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: AXS) declined by 2.16% to $52.71 over the past 24 hours. Axie Infinity’s current trading volume totals $519.80 million, a 20.24% increase from its 100-day average volume. $AXS’s estimated market cap is $3,720,418,369.00 as of today. 71,045,427.62 270,000,000.00 Waves (CRYPTO: WAVES) fell 2.1% to $9.13 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 118.50 million, which is 28.2% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $WAVES’s estimated market cap is $911,683,951.00.

Circulating Supply: 100,000,000.00

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: WAVES) fell 2.1% to $9.13 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 118.50 million, which is 28.2% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $WAVES’s estimated market cap is $911,683,951.00. 100,000,000.00 Not Available Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK) decreased by 1.63% to $17.1 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.08 billion, which is 11.69% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $LINK’s estimated market cap is $7,963,674,826.00.

Circulating Supply: 467,009,549.52

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: LINK) decreased by 1.63% to $17.1 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.08 billion, which is 11.69% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $LINK’s estimated market cap is $7,963,674,826.00. 467,009,549.52 1,000,000,000.00 Monero (CRYPTO: XMR) fell 1.36% to $145.18 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 105.97 million, which is 40.77% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XMR’s estimated market cap is $2,613,562,496.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 18,071,743.19

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: XMR) fell 1.36% to $145.18 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 105.97 million, which is 40.77% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XMR’s estimated market cap is $2,613,562,496.00 as of today. 18,071,743.19 Not Available ECOMI (CRYPTO: OMI) fell 1.15% to $0.01 over the past 24 hours. ECOMI’s current trading volume totals $3.85 million, a 60.39% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $OMI’s estimated market cap is $4,099,057,142.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 581,910,045,187.41

Max Supply: Not Available

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?

Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.