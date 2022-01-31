Pocket Network, Waves Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

byBenzinga Insights
January 31, 2022 4:47 pm
Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Decentraland (CRYPTO: MANA) rose 16.33% to $2.82 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.16 billion, which is 33.69% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $MANA’s estimated market cap is $4,280,431,619.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 1,516,289,945.77
    Max Supply: 2,193,863,427.32
  • NEXO (CRYPTO: NEXO) rose 15.52% to $2.07 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 9.66 million, which is 14.35% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,160,582,104.00.
    Circulating Supply: 560,000,010.01
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND) rose 10.0% to $4.16 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.21 billion, which is 20.24% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SAND’s estimated market cap is $3,851,909,398.00.
    Circulating Supply: 925,054,385.22
    Max Supply: 3,000,000,000.00
  • Arweave (CRYPTO: AR) increased by 9.83% to $39.47. Arweave’s current trading volume totals $59.00 million, a 28.59% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $AR’s estimated market cap is $1,967,778,563.00.
    Circulating Supply: 50,108,502.00
    Max Supply: 66,000,000.00
  • Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) increased by 9.2% to $51.18. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.50 billion, which is 30.61% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 20,484,475,006.00.
    Circulating Supply: 400,726,007.09
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • Uniswap (CRYPTO: UNI) is up 8.39% at $11.7. Uniswap’s current trading volume totals $184.29 million, a 35.95% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $UNI’s estimated market cap is $5,287,139,950.00.
    Circulating Supply: 452,633,974.44
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • Maker (CRYPTO: MKR) is up 8.33% at $2114.99. Trading volume for this coin is 68.32 million, which is 28.86% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $MKR’s estimated market cap is $1,914,735,533.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 901,310.95
    Max Supply: 1,005,577.00

LOSERS

  • Pocket Network (CRYPTO: POKT) decreased by 4.57% to $1.29 over the past 24 hours. Pocket Network’s current trading volume totals $6.17 million, a 27.88% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $POKT’s estimated market cap is $903,577,199.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 698,940,508.45
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH) declined by 2.54% to $282.95 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin Cash’s current trading volume totals $1.22 billion, a 66.17% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $BCH’s estimated market cap is $5,360,430,352.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 18,970,462.40
    Max Supply: 21,000,000.00
  • Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) declined by 2.16% to $52.71 over the past 24 hours. Axie Infinity’s current trading volume totals $519.80 million, a 20.24% increase from its 100-day average volume. $AXS’s estimated market cap is $3,720,418,369.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 71,045,427.62
    Max Supply: 270,000,000.00
  • Waves (CRYPTO: WAVES) fell 2.1% to $9.13 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 118.50 million, which is 28.2% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $WAVES’s estimated market cap is $911,683,951.00.
    Circulating Supply: 100,000,000.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK) decreased by 1.63% to $17.1 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.08 billion, which is 11.69% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $LINK’s estimated market cap is $7,963,674,826.00.
    Circulating Supply: 467,009,549.52
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • Monero (CRYPTO: XMR) fell 1.36% to $145.18 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 105.97 million, which is 40.77% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XMR’s estimated market cap is $2,613,562,496.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 18,071,743.19
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • ECOMI (CRYPTO: OMI) fell 1.15% to $0.01 over the past 24 hours. ECOMI’s current trading volume totals $3.85 million, a 60.39% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $OMI’s estimated market cap is $4,099,057,142.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 581,910,045,187.41
    Max Supply: Not Available

