Biden Moves To Regulate Bitcoin

byBenzinga Contributor
January 31, 2022 1:31 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Biden Moves To Regulate Bitcoin

By Marcus Sotiriou, Analyst at the UK based digital asset broker GlobalBlock  (TSXV:BLOK)

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) managed to outperform the S&P 500 over the course of the past week, despite fears surrounding the Federal Reserve raising rates in response to high inflation. Even though the Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell, was hawkish at the FOMC meeting last Wednesday, $670 million of Bitcoin was removed from exchanges the next day, as whales continue to buy in this price range. It is important to note, however, that Powell made it clear that supply chain issues are indeed prominent, meaning that global markets may remain fearful going into the first-rate hike planned for March 16th.

The IMF (International Monetary Fund), consisting of 190 countries and are useful in providing loans to member nations in need of a bailout, have urged El Salvador to remove Bitcoin as legal tender. The IMF cite risks regarding “financial stability, financial integrity, and consumer protection”. They also have previously told El Salvador that their actions could prevent the country from getting a loan from the institution. However, it seems that El Salvador may not need the coercive loans from the IMF any longer by issuing the innovative the Bitcoin Bond, which allows them to raise funds to set up mining infrastructure. The IMF may be fearful of the rise of Bitcoin’s increasing global presence, as other Latin American countries are rumoured to be adopting Bitcoin as legal tender themselves.

What does Biden’s Executive Order on cryptocurrency mean for adoption in the United States?

Regulation concerns arise as the Biden administration prepares to release an executive order in February to regulate Bitcoin as a matter of "national security". The concerns that are likely to be highlighted are Bitcoin’s impact to the U.S. dollar as global reserve currency, difficulty in tracking wealth for taxation purposes, Bitcoin’s use in ransomware, and the lack of legal liability for DAOs (Decentralised Autonomous Organisations). As there are many people in positions of power in the U.S. government with conflicting views on Bitcoin, it is hard to predict whether this executive order will have a positive or negative impact on the industry.

Last week, many politicians of various states in the U.S. made headlines regarding plans to incorporate Bitcoin. Arizona Senator, Wendy Rogers, introduced a Senate bill to make Bitcoin legal tender. We will find out soon if this bill is passed through, which would be a catalyst for other U.S. states to follow suit, but I expect this proposal to face a lot of resistance.

In addition, all three Texan Gubernatorial candidates have expressed interest in Bitcoin. The incumbent Governor Abbott has made several pro-Bitcoin decisions and is now offering Bitcoin mining as a solution to the Texan power grid problem.

Furthermore, the Chairman of the Mississippi Senate Finance Committee, is introducing a bill to recognise Bitcoin in the Mississippi state code, which is the fourth bill submitted by Harkins that fit cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin into the state’s legal structure.

Whether the motivations of these politicians could be questionable, the fact that Bitcoin is a part of the dialogue at all levels of government shows how far Bitcoin has come over just 13 years of existence. I expect every politician to have to take a stand on Bitcoin in the not-so-distant future.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Government Regulations Markets

Related Articles

El Salvador's President Predicts 'Gigantic Price Increase' For Bitcoin

El Salvador's President Predicts 'Gigantic Price Increase' For Bitcoin

The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele is going all bullish on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) despite a recent lull in price action. At the time of publication, Bitcoin was trading at $37,227, down 1.96% in the last 24 hours. read more
Crypto Analyst Justin Bennett Says Bitcoin Will Break Above $40,000 By Monday

Crypto Analyst Justin Bennett Says Bitcoin Will Break Above $40,000 By Monday

Cryptocurrency analyst and trader Justin Bennett says Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) looks poised to rally above $40,000 before the month comes to a close on Monday. read more
Crypto Market Plunges In Early 2022, Should Investors Look Towards Gold?

Crypto Market Plunges In Early 2022, Should Investors Look Towards Gold?

Since early November, the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) price meltdown has already wiped off more than $1 trillion in market value. According to Coin Metrics data, Bitcoin went below $34,000 yesterday morning and is now trading around $36,900. read more
Putin Says: 'We Have Competitive Advantages In Bitcoin Mining'

Putin Says: 'We Have Competitive Advantages In Bitcoin Mining'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has given crypto enthusiasts a glimmer of hope for the future of digital assets in the country, which have been under threat from a recent push to ban cryptocurrencies and mining. read more