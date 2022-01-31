Motoclub Reaches Over $95,000 in NFT Sales at Barrett-Jackson Auctions

Scottsdale, AZ, January 31, 2022 – Motoclub.io (“Motoclub”), the premier marketplace for digital automotive collectibles, is pleased to announce that its exclusive 1-of-1 SparkNFTs sold for a total of $14,400 at the Barrett-Jackson Auction in Scottsdale.

Sold over two days, the Barrett-Jackson Houston Elite Collection featured four incredible vehicles that represented the highlights of Barrett-Jackson’s inaugural Houston Auction, held in September 2021.

The individual sales immortalized as these super rare 1-of-1 SparkNFTs were:

1979 Porsche 928 “Risky Business” Movie Car – Lot #4001 – Sold for $5,700

1962 Chevrolet Corvette Custom Topless Roadster – Lot #4002 – Sold for $2,500

2019 Ford GT Lightweight – Lot #4003 – Sold for $3,200

1960 Maserati Tipo 61 “Birdcage” Re-creation – Lot #4004 – Sold for $3,000

Each SparkNFT was minted as 1-of-1 and contains 1 x specially commissioned illustration, 3 x high res digital images, and 1 x video of the sale of the vehicle at the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Houston Auction. These examples will not be minted again by Motoclub to guarantee their uniqueness among collectors.

The continued success of Motoclub’s sought-after 1-of-1 NFTs at live auctions has now brought these total sales at Barrett-Jackson to $95,400. Motoclub has also performed several successful drops of pack sales that have ranged in price from $10.00 to $50.00.

“We have had solid success with our SparkNFTs,” said Cameron Chell, Executive Chairman of CurrencyWorks. “These live NFTs have continued to demonstrate that Motoclub knows how to create the content and exclusivity NFT collectors are looking for.”

Motoclub’s Scottsdale auctions, the Barrett-Jackson Houston 2021 Collector Series launches on February 8, 2022, with the series’ “Premier Pack”. Go to www.motoclub.io to learn more.

About Motoclub.io

Motoclub is a digital collectible space for automotive enthusiasts and fans of automotive memorabilia.

Motoclub partners with some of the biggest names in motorsport, classic and contemporary vehicles, to bring collectors some of the most unique and exclusive digital collectibles available today.

All Motoclub collectible NFTs are minted, sold, and traded through its own specially created platform for buyers to enjoy through their own Motoclub digital wallets.

The Motoclub platform is supported and managed by blockchain pioneers CurrencyWorks Inc.

For more information go to http://www.motoclub.io

Media Contact

Richard Hilton

media@motoclub.io

About Barrett-Jackson

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events.

Welcoming over 500,000 attendees per year, Barrett-Jackson produces live collector car auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada and Houston, Texas where thousands of the most sought-after, unique and valuable automobiles cross the block in front of a global audience. With broadcast partner A+E Networks, Barrett-Jackson features live television coverage of their events on FYI and The HISTORY Channel, as well as all the cars, all the time via their produced livestream on Barrett-Jackson.com.

For more information go to www.barrett-jackson.com

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE:CWRK, OTCQB:CWRK) is an award-winning, publicly-traded company that builds and operates FinTech Platforms for Digital Currencies, Digital Assets, and Security Tokens.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io. For additional investor info visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.comand www.sec.gov searching CWRK.

Media Contact

Arian Hopkins

arian@currencyworks.io

Company Contact

Bruce Elliott, President

Phone: 424-570-9446

Bruce.elliott@currencyworks.io