This Knockoff Meme Coin Is Up Over 100% Today Even As Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Trade Muted

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) traded subdued on Sunday evening along with other major cryptocurrencies.

However, some of the knockoff coins are seeing gains, with Black Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIBB) up 105% during the past 24 hours to $0.00000005747.

What Happened: Black Shiba Inu has surged more than 100% each against Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Black Shiba Inu, In Numbers:

24-Hour Performance: +105.0%

7-Day Performance: +188.9%

30-Day Performance: +77.5%

YTD Performance: +70.5%

For comparison, Dogecoin is down 3.0% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1380 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has lost 4.9% over the 24-hour period to $0.00002051.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why It Matters: Black Shiba Inu describes itself as a meme coin plus utility in the cryptocurrency sphere. The token says its top ten holders will be rewarded with the “Bone” token that will can later be traded on PancakeSwap.

The coin recently announced on Twitter that it will release a few updates regarding Metaverse, non fungible tokens (NFT) and games in February.

