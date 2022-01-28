New LGBTQ-Focused Cryptocurrency Raises Attention For Its Slur-Bending Name

byPhil Hall
January 28, 2022 2:19 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
New LGBTQ-Focused Cryptocurrency Raises Attention For Its Slur-Bending Name

A cryptocurrency that is being promoted as the world’s first LGBTQ is generating controversy because some people view its name as being a homophobic slur.

What Happened: According to a Reuters report, the new cryptocurrency Maricoin was developed by Spanish entrepreneurs Juan Belmonte and Francisco Alvarez and it is aimed at LGBTQ+ investors and businesses.

While Maricoin is not scheduled to begin trading on major exchanges until Feb. 22, it has already generated debate on social media — some bemused, some appreciative, a lot of it NSFW — because its name is similar to maricon, a Spanish slang word many consider to be offensive.

However, Maricoin’s founders insist that Maricoin is meant to reappropriate a word viewed as a slur, much the way “queer” had its negative connotations realigned into an LGBTQ power word.

“We want to resignify the insult,” said Alvarez. “That’s intimately linked to what Pride means. And we’re not the first ones to do it.”

Related Link: 'Sesame Street' Adds Two Gay Fathers To Its Cast Of Characters

Why It Matters: Maricoin was tested in a weeklong pilot earlier in the month with 10 businesses in Chueca, a neighborhood in the Spanish capital of Madrid with a large LGBTQ population. This cryptocurrency is being positioned as a payment option for LGBTQ-friendly businesses and events around the world.

"Since we move this economy, why shouldn't our community profit from it, instead of banks, insurance companies or big corporations that often don't help LGBTQ+ people?" said Belmonte to Reuters.

Maricoin is not the first LGBTQ-oriented cryptocurrency. In 2018, the nonprofit LGBT Foundation launched the LGBT Token, but after two years that endeavor was refocused as a non-cryptocurrency payment wallet.

Maricoin, which is backed by Miami-based venture capital firm Borderless Capital, has an 8,000-person waiting list of potential users. It will also have its own LGBTQ-flavored slang: transactions and transfers using the cryptocurrency will be known as "trans."

Photo: mjimages / Pixabay

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Global Top Stories Markets

Related Articles

Senator Warren Presses Cryptomining Companies On High Energy Use

-Bloomberg read more
These OTC Securities Had the Most Trading Activity in December

These OTC Securities Had the Most Trading Activity in December

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. As the year drew to a close, the OTC Markets realized an expected slump in trading volume compared to November; however, trading is still up compared to previous years. read more
Dogecoin Must Regain This Key Level To Avoid Collapsing Under 10 Cents

Dogecoin Must Regain This Key Level To Avoid Collapsing Under 10 Cents

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was bouncing up slightly from its $0.1272 low-of-day by late afternoon on Monday, as the crypto was trading at $0.1376 up a slight 0.04% over Sunday’s closing price. read more
Ramping Hour: Markets Go Green Amid Hectic Day On Wall Street

Ramping Hour: Markets Go Green Amid Hectic Day On Wall Street

It looked like we would be seeing more of the same on Wall Street; weakness, especially in growth and tech. Around noon, the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) was trading down more than 4% from Friday’s close, a severe sell-off even in these recent bear market conditions. read more