Lebron James To Teach Crypto To Ohio Students Thanks To Crypto.com Partnership

The I Promise program — founded by the NBA star Lebron James — offers crypto education to students in Akron, Ohio — James' hometown.

What Happened: The NBA star partnered with Crypto.com on a blockchain education program for the students of I Promise, according to a Friday Decrypt report.

This partnership will allow both the students of I Promise and their family members to learn more about the next generation of banking and web.

James said, “Blockchain technology is revolutionizing our economy, sports and entertainment, the art world, and how we engage with one another. I want to ensure that communities like the one I come from are not left behind.”

The basketball star’s foundation has been helping around 1,600 underprivileged students, of which 1,100 are part of the I Promise program.

Crypto.com seems to be a big fan of the Lakers, as the Singapore-based crypto exchange paid $700 million for the naming rights of the Staples Center — home arena of the Lakers — which was changed to Crypto.com Arena in November 2021.