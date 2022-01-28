Cryptocurrency VeChain Down More Than 4% Within 24 hours

VeChain’s (CRYPTO: VET) price has decreased 4.14% over the past 24 hours to $0.05, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -17.0%, moving from $0.06 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for VeChain over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

The trading volume for the coin has decreased 32.0% over the past week, while the overall circulating supply of the coin has increased 0.02% to over 66.76 billion. The current market cap ranking for VET is #37 at 3.44 billion.

Where Can You Buy VeChain?





