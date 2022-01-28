Binance Smart Chain Crypto Project Qubit Hacked For $80M; 'Maximum Bounty' Offered For Return

Qubit Finance, a DeFi protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain, was exploited for $80 million by hackers on Friday.

What Happened: According to an update from Qubit Finance on Twitter, the attackers exploited a bug in the protocol’s code to mint an unlimited amount of xETH, or Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) bridged through Qubit.

The protocol was exploited by;

0xd01ae1a708614948b2b5e0b7ab5be6afa01325c7

The hacker minted unlimited xETH to borrow on BSC.

The team is currently working with security and network partners on next steps.

We will share further updates when available. — Qubit Finance (@QubitFin) January 28, 2022

By tricking the protocol into showing they had made a deposit, without actually deploying any funds, the hackers managed to drain $80 million worth of user funds after converting it into Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB).

3. The hacker repeated steps 1 & 2 to gain a large amount of $qXETH. Lastly, the hacker converted all the assets to $BNB and the profit is around $80M. QBridge (Eth):

0x99309d2e7265528dc7c3067004cc4a90d37b7cc3 One of the tx:https://t.co/uM74gQf7Mv — CertiK Security Leaderboard (@CertiKCommunity) January 28, 2022

Also Read: Keeping Your Money Safe In A Crypto Wallet: Here's What You Need To Know

This is the seventh-largest DeFi exploitation, in terms of the amount of funds stolen by attackers, according to data from DeFi Yield.

The Qubit Finance team requested the attackers return the funds in exchange for a “maximum bounty” by communicating through a transaction on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain.

[Our message to the exploiter]

The team is glad to have a conversation with you.https://t.co/4SxtuD6pQY pic.twitter.com/V9bICKvWda — Qubit Finance (@QubitFin) January 28, 2022

Qubit Finance’s native crypto token QBT (CRYPTO: QBT) is down over 30% since news of the protocol being hacked broke earlier today. Data from CoinMarketCap indicates that the token is down 99.25% from its all-time high of $0.5809 on Sept. 2, 2021.

Photo: Courtesy of Don Hankins on Flickr