Umetaworld Wants To Introduce A Disruptive VR Social Experience

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

If you are ready for an experience in the virtual world, then UMetaWorld offers you a solution.

Virtual reality has become much closer and clearer with the UMetaWorld project. This article highlights the features of the project and how its contribution to the VR world.

What is the Umetaworld?

It is a virtual replica of the real world based on innovative VR technology. City by city, the project enlarges its digital world, an entire landscape where reality becomes virtual and joins the metaverse.

An endless potential appears thanks to Umetaworld, its new reality with new abilities.

Mission

To provide a Web 3.0/metaverse infrastructure to all users, individuals, and professionals.

Contribution

To donate 20% of its revenues to associations and/or impact projects.

Goal

To fill the gap between the physical and digital worlds — users can work, grow, trade, or simply escape from reality.

Pros of Umetaworld

A new way to socialize, meet your loved ones, and enjoy real-life activities with them.

New digital shopping experience. It claims to be more secure for online purchases.

Enter glamorous towns at your fingertips

Real life-based metaverse

New digital social virtual reality experience

Enjoy real-life activities from your sofa

Create your digital twin’s avatar

IBCO launch means fully decentralized, no pre-mounted tokens

A strong team that has experience in fintech projects

How does it operate?

The metaverse offers many more possibilities in terms of technology. The basic idea of Umetaworld is to create a new model of social interaction, where instead of reading text messages like on Facebook, it projects a human voice with facial expressions.

It operates similarly to communication in the real world. Each user will be able to take part in events and presentations for fun and work. It also helps you experience online shopping like never before. Your avatar will be able to visit a shop in the metaverse and make an order and receive parcels offline.

In addition, the company hosted an event inside the metaverse in the Place du Casino in Monte Carlo with more than 1500 customers taking part.

Basics

Make the world a better place

Umetaworld was built as a fun and immersive way to introduce the world to the untapped joys of the metaverse. However, the company plans to make the world a better place by allowing all communities access to the services that they couldn’t access in the real world. Additionally, they have set up a foundation to donate part of its generated fees to saving the ocean and planting trees.

Discover virtual experience

If you can experience it in the real world, then you can also do it in Umetaworld. Our vision is to redefine how people transition between the real and virtual worlds. Where work and play are one, and the potential to explore is endless, no matter where you are in the world. Host and attend live concerts, a study in educational lectures, or travel to places which you have never visited.

Build and swap digital assets

Create, buy and sell your digital assets. Meta World is the bridge between the two worlds – physical and virtual. Umetaworld users will be able to buy digital and real clothes art and digitally monetize their assets. Umetaworld is built on the Polygon network, which allows fast and affordable transactions for the everyday user.

Interact with others

The digital world incorporates tons of real-life activities that ensure users do not only have the best virtual experience ever but that their most familiar needs are also met. Inside of Umetaworld, you are able to speak to other users and experience true feelings.

Access virtual banking

Umetaworld users will be able to perform digital banking activities inside the metaverse. You will be able to shop in the virtual world and pay your bills directly through a proprietary banking solution. All your assets are at your fingertips.

Main Features

Education

It aims to revolutionize the educational experience for schools and universities. Umetaworld plans toprovide students around the world with a highly immersive alternative to face-to-face courses. This way, education come become more interactive and easily accessible.

Culture

Visit museums, attend concerts and participate in events without constraints. Traveling through virtual reality, you can visit all the most interesting places and learn something new. Unlimited access to art and music is the engine of progress.

Work

Collaboration between teammates will be facilitated, and team cohesion will greatly increase. It allows businesses to operate at a larger scale and improve the way businesses operate. Working in virtual reality will open up new opportunities for the whole business and its employees, give you new impressions and give you new solutions to improve the work process.

Entertainment

Escape to the metaverse from any location, the world at your fingertips. Now you have no restrictions. Right from home, you can go to any place and fully immerse yourself in the culture, architecture, etc., you are interested in. You can freely explore new countries and cities while sitting at home. Even if you don’t have a lot of capital, the virtual reality world is accessible for you.

Social networking

Never lose touch with your loved ones, wherever they are in the world. Meet them in the metaverse, take part in activities and meet new people at the same time. Thanks to the metaverse and virtual reality, now you can always be close to your loved ones, even if they are on another continent. Even within the framework of a long-distance relationship, lovers can now go on a date in the metaverse and feel that they are much closer. If you look at this opportunity as part of a pandemic, it will allow your grandson to see your grandparents and always stay in touch with those you love.

Online shopping

Support local merchants in any city in the world while enjoying a highly immersive and secure experience. Now, right from home, you can make purchases in any store in the world and always have them with you as a virtual asset. This is an amazing opportunity for fans to try on all the styles and production of clothing that they are interested in. You can also create new clothes yourself in virtual reality.

UMW token

Also, this token allows you to explore the amazing world of the metaverse, visit various places, and much more.

The UMW token is the main link that connects the entire ecosystem of the metaverse and allows you to experience new amazing experiences.

IBCO

Listed on DEX

Multichain based on BSC

This project also has its own management token, which you can use inside the universe. This token supplies the entire ecosystem of the metaverse and helps it to function more smoothly. You can buy items and things with it or sell your own assets for it.

Roadmap

2021 Q1

Seed funding

AR Geo Position and

Tracking Development

Business Idea

Market Research

Smart Contract Development/

Architecture

2021 Q2

3D Scanning Technology Testing

Establishing Plan & Vision

Securing Long Term Partnerships

AR Mobile Client Beta V1

Live Events Beta V1

2021 Q3

AR Social Interactions Beta

Treasure Hunt Beta

Public Utility Layer Beta

Live Events Beta

AR Application Testing

2021 Q4

IN PROGRESS

Virtual Assets Development

Creating Marketing Strategy

IBCO launch

First Live Event

VR & AR Application Release

The Future is Here

Virtual reality could be the future of humanity. UMetaWorld allows you have everything in one place — education, travel, work, shopping, communication, and virtual assets. You can go to the app and create your own avatar. UMetaWorld gives you the opportunity to be a part of the future.

This content should not be interpreted as investment advice. Cryptocurrency is a volatile market; do your independent research and only invest what you can afford to lose. New token launches and small market capitalization coins are inherently more risky than large cap cryptocurrencies. These tokens are subject to larger liquidity and market risks.