AMD, GOATi And Cudos Partner To Create The Ultimate Gaming Experience

Cudos and GOATi collaborate on the ultimate alliance for gaming fans globally. The coalition will provide gamers with more games, rewards and experiences than ever before. The alliance is supported by none other than AMD.

The alpha pilot program allows the Cudos monetization application to synchronize with entertainment company GOATi’s gaming ecosystem seamlessly. This will allow users to earn rewards through the Cudos monetization application. Rewards will then be redeemable in GOATi’s in-game store in a first-of-its-kind set-up for blockchain gaming.

“We’re excited to work with Cudos and AMD on this fantastic initiative. This partnership represents a sustainable solution to scaling cloud compute power by decentralizing the network and rewarding players for making their hardware available when otherwise not in use. This is exactly the type of infrastructure/environmental/reward win-win-win play that suits GOATi’s ‘Greatest Of All Time’ company ethos perfectly,” commented Garth Midgley, managing director at GOATi.

All of this couldn't have been achieved without the support of hardware provider AMD, globally renowned for its cutting-edge hardware solutions. Its latest RDNA2 architecture, for example, provides unrivaled compute power, speed and energy efficiency.

Not only does this architecture deliver high-end graphics at lightning-quick frame rates, but when idle, this cutting-edge hardware can also be utilized to solve complex mathematical computations. The outputs of these computations will be redeemable to gamers as rewards, thanks to Cudos technology.

Cudos provides a solution to a genuine problem felt by a lot of gamers, and in doing so, takes the gaming experience to a never-before-seen level. Cudos has created a decentralized network for computing hardware, allowing gamers’ machines to be put to better use. By joining their hardware to the cloud, gamers using the Cudos software can redistribute their idle compute power and earn a wealth of rewards.

The Cudos monetization application will converge with GOATi’s Pavillion Hub to create a goldmine of gaming experiences in the future. The Pavillion Hub seeks to provide users with a new take on gaming today, delivering in-game features such as prized tournaments, sitting at a value of $250,000. Moreover, the Phantasma Chain allows gamers to use or sell their digital and in-game assets freely.

This makes for the optimum alliance. GOATi’s Pavillion Hub provides the next generation of AAA games, complemented by the advanced Cudos monetization application within the AMD ecosystem. The alpha release of the technology will be available from Jan. 26 and distributed on GOATi’s Pavillion Hub. It will enable thousands of existing gamers to connect their hardware and start earning meaningful rewards immediately!

Nuno Pereira, vice president of Partnerships at Cudos, commented:

“We are thrilled to be working with GOATi and AMD to provide value to gamers globally while making the world better by utilizing spare compute. GOATi is perfectly positioned to benefit from our technology and enhance its users' experience by offering a new way of funding their next game or graphics card. Beyond play-to-earn, gamers can now earn even when not playing! This is possible thanks to AMD and its incredible ecosystem focusing on community value creation and sustainability. As a strategic partner, we work with AMD on other opportunities that will further enhance the Cudos ecosystem and AMD’s global community,” commented Nuno.

What can you do right away?

Reward your gaming “downtime” with more gaming in your “uptime.” Join Pavillion Miner, powered by Cudos, and monetize your spare resources now!

About GOATi

GOATi Entertainment is a AAA game development company specializing in engine technology, physics simulation, blockchain integration and global microtransaction business models for games and esports. Built upon their proprietary engine “RevGen,” they have developed globally recognized and award-winning emergent AI simulation programs and the world’s first RTS-Racing game, 22 Racing Series. They have pioneered the development of Smart nonfungible token (NFT) blockchain technology, and in April 2020, they released Pavillion Hub, the world’s most advanced blockchain gaming platform, which was purpose-built with ease of use sign-on, transact, play and cross-platform connected features that make the mass adoption of blockchain technology in AAA games a near reality.

Learn more:

Platform (Pavillion Hub), Twitter (Pavillion Hub), GOATi Website, YouTube (GOATi), 22 Racing Series Website, Discord (22 Racing Series).

About Cudos

Cudos is powering the metaverse bringing together DeFi, NFTs and gaming experiences to realize the vision of a decentralized Web3. We’re an interoperable, open platform launchpad that will provide the infrastructure required to meet the 1000x higher computing needs for the creation of fully immersive, gamified digital realities. Cudos is a layer 1 blockchain and layer 2 community-governed compute network, designed to ensure decentralized, permissionless access to high-performance computing at scale. Our native utility token CUDOS is the lifeblood of our network and offers an attractive annual yield and liquidity for stakers and holders.

Learn more:

Website, Twitter, Telegram, YouTube, Discord, Medium, Podcast