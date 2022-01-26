Original Cryptopunks Finally On The Market After Fix To Bug Which Made Them Unsellable

byAdrian Zmudzinski
January 26, 2022 3:32 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Original Cryptopunks Finally On The Market After Fix To Bug Which Made Them Unsellable

The original cryptopunks — which were left mostly out of circulation due to a bug — are now being listed for sale after being wrapped in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) compliant with the ERC-721 standard.

What Happened: As the official V1 Punks website explains, Cryptopunks first launched in June 2017, their smart contract contained a bug which caused the money paid in the sale of the cryptopunk to be credited back to the buyer, along with the acquired NFT.

Essentially giving the purchaser the punk for free. For this reason, listing a cryptopunk for sale would only result in its owner losing their NFT.

See Also: WHY ARE CRYPTOPUNKS VALUABLE?

To remedy the bug, Cryptopunks creator Larva Labs developed a new version of the contract, which was used to distribute the punks. Now, thanks to a community-led project to wrap the original Cryptopunks in ERC-721 tokens, those punks can finally be listed and exchanged freely, allowing them to be traded on the market several years after their release.

The official website explains, "V1 Punks are not a derivative but are in fact the 'original/classic' Cryptopunks."

Larva Labs also tweeted about V1 Punks that "we don't like them, and we've got 1,000 of them" that the company intends to sell.

OpenSea data shows a significant interest in this NFT series, with an average sale price of 9.5 ETH (about $2,713 as of press time) and an all-time volume of 3,085 ETH — currently equivalent to $8.25 million.

The cheapest V1 Punk is currently on sale for 1.5 ETH, or about $2,630.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets

Related Articles

Bitcoin Is Seeing Bullish Momentum: What Will It Take To Reach Higher Grounds?

Bitcoin Is Seeing Bullish Momentum: What Will It Take To Reach Higher Grounds?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is trading higher Wednesday, leading a rebounding crypto market. The apex crypto is looking to cross back above a resistance level that previously held as an area of support, as long as the higher lows being formed by Bitcoin can continue. read more
Quantum Computers Will Crack Bitcoin Algorithm; Researchers Say Changes Are Needed

Quantum Computers Will Crack Bitcoin Algorithm; Researchers Say Changes Are Needed

Quantum researchers at the University of Sussex have recently calculated the time needed for a quantum computer to crack Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) code. read more
Bitcoin Rally Continues As Google Launch A Blockchain Division

Bitcoin Rally Continues As Google Launch A Blockchain Division

By Marcus Sotiriou, Analyst at the UK based digital asset broker GlobalBlock, who are  read more
Crypto Exchange Gemini Subsidiary Becomes US Registered Broker-Dealer

Crypto Exchange Gemini Subsidiary Becomes US Registered Broker-Dealer

Gemini Galactic — a subsidiary of major U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Gemini — has received approval for a membership in the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) — enabling the platform to operate as a broker-dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). read more