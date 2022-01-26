Valkyrie Aims For A Bitcoin Mining ETF

byWahid Pessarlay
January 26, 2022 4:14 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Valkyrie Aims For A Bitcoin Mining ETF

Valkyrie — a crypto asset management platform — requested the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for an exchange-traded fund (ETF) including firms that originate some of their revenue from Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining.

What happened: CoinTelegraph reported Valkyrie’s proposal will allow indirect Bitcoin Miners ETF investment in the crypto asset with an 80% exposure to Bitcoin via firms that “derive at least 50% of their revenue or profits” by facilitating BTC mining or just mining the digital asset.

In October 2021, the platform initiated a Bitcoin Strategy ETF on Nasdaq with the ticker of BTF and a starting price of $25.52 per share.

"This Bitcoin Strategy ETF is a major leap forward for this asset class," Valkyrie CEO Leah Wald said. "It enables investors to participate in the digital asset markets through a regulated, transparent product that trades on a trusted, reliable exchange and can be bought and sold as easily as any other investment currently available."

See Also: Best Exchange-Traded Funds

Canadian authorities have already approved Purpose Investments, Fidelity and Evolve Fund Group, although there are many ETF applications under review in the U.S. Registered accounts can either completely offset or lessen Canadian clients' capital gains tax payments by holding such ETFs.

BTF Price Action: Shares for the Bitcoin Strategy ETF were up 0.14% at $14.40 Wednesday afternoon.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Trading Ideas ETFs

Related Articles

Tesla Q4 Earnings Highlights: $17.7B Revenue Beats Estimates, Production & Delivery Totals And More

Tesla Q4 Earnings Highlights: $17.7B Revenue Beats Estimates, Production & Delivery Totals And More

Electric vehicle giant Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported fourth-quarter and full-year financial results after market close Wednesday. Here are the highlights. read more
Bitcoin Is Seeing Bullish Momentum: What Will It Take To Reach Higher Grounds?

Bitcoin Is Seeing Bullish Momentum: What Will It Take To Reach Higher Grounds?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is trading higher Wednesday, leading a rebounding crypto market. The apex crypto is looking to cross back above a resistance level that previously held as an area of support, as long as the higher lows being formed by Bitcoin can continue. read more
Original Cryptopunks Finally On The Market After Fix To Bug Which Made Them Unsellable

Original Cryptopunks Finally On The Market After Fix To Bug Which Made Them Unsellable

The original cryptopunks — which were left mostly out of circulation due to a bug — are now being listed for sale after being wrapped in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) compliant with the ERC-721 standard. read more
Quantum Computers Will Crack Bitcoin Algorithm; Researchers Say Changes Are Needed

Quantum Computers Will Crack Bitcoin Algorithm; Researchers Say Changes Are Needed

Quantum researchers at the University of Sussex have recently calculated the time needed for a quantum computer to crack Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) code. read more