Dacxi Heralds Crypto 4.0 — The Next Wave In Blockchain Technology

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Crypto 4.0 is the next wave in blockchain technology — the application wave. Dacxi Chain tokenized crowdfunding aims to lead the way with a $1 trillion use-case.

With Crypto 4.0 there may be a flood of blockchain-based applications providing practical solutions to real-world problems that until now have been unsolvable. In particular, tokenization of digital assets commercializes the potential of blockchain and promises financial freedom to life for billions of people all over the world.

Opportunities for crypto investors

IBM estimates that the tokenized venture capital market alone will be worth $1 trillion — demonstrating the immense potential value of Dacxi’s unique Crypto 4.0 use case, the Dacxi Chain — the world’s first tokenized crowdfunding ecosystem.

Venture funding has never reached its full potential anywhere in the world. It’s strangled by lack of available funds and the number of potential investors — despite a trillion-dollar appetite for investing in start-ups around the world.

The Dacxi Chain tokenized crowdfunding aims to make funding, and opportunities to take equity stakes easier and cheaper than ever before.

“The current equity crowdfunding sector is valued at $10 billion,” said Ian Lowe, the CEO of Dacxi. “With necessary systems like the Dacxi Chain in place, we believe that the tokenized crowdfunding sector alone can hit a $1 trillion valuation in the coming years.”

Dacxi Coin powers the Dacxi Chain

The Dacxi Coin is intrinsic to the Dacxi Chain, allowing investments to be transported globally, instantly, and cheaply. The Dacxi Coin will also be used to pay blockchain fees, stake the blockchain nodes, and allow for the global sales of tokens.

The Dacxi Chain is poised to unlock tens of billions of dollars of crowdfunding. Tokenization could turn crowdfunding into a trillion dollar sector. And it may take tens of billions of dollars of Dacxi Coins to make it happen.

Connecting a whole new world of innovation and success

“Millions of people and billions of dollars will flow into the market, bringing countless new projects to life all over the world,” says Dacxi Chief Product Officer Fernando Pacheco. “Creating the biggest investment opportunity the crypto world has ever seen.”

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.