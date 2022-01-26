FinTech Platform YouHodler Adds New Coins To Enhance Trading And Staking

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

DeFi has created diverse opportunities and unlocked several potentials that were unimaginable. Seen as a better alternative to CeFi, decentralized finance has boosted access to the crypto world, allowing investors to come onboard and tap into the emerging economy. While DeFi has room for growth undeniably, the rate of adoption is slow because of the limitation of certain features common in the CeFi world, such as lending.

Fortunately, YouHodler came on board. This platform combines DeFi and CeFi to offer existing and new crypto users the opportunity to benefit from the crypto economy in a variety of ways, from obtaining crypto loans to earning profits on digital assets deposits. The CeDeFi platform enables users to obtain instant cash and crypto loans, trade digital assets, stablecoins, and fiat conveniently and rapidly, and earn good interests up to 12% APR on crypto deposits.

Currently, the platform has announced the addition of new tokens, such as Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX), BitTorrent (CRYPTO: BTT), PancakeSwap (CRYPTO: CAKE), NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO: NEAR), 1inch Network (CRYPTO: 1INCH), Cosmos (CRYPTO: ATOM), Elrond (CRYPTO: EGLD), and Filecoin (CRYPTO: FIL). While users will be able to trade new coins, they can also earn up to 5.5% interest on Zilliqa (CRYPTO: ZIL) and FTX token (CRYPTO: FTT).

Presently, YouHodler pays interest on BTC, BNB, ETH, HUSD, HT, PAXG, PAX, TUSD, USDC, USDT, Ripple’s XRP, and XLM. All tokens are trusted by the users and currently occupy the top 100 positions on CoinMarketCap.

YouHodler Relishes Connecting Decentralized Finance and Central Finance

The advent of DeFi solved several issues common with CeFi, such as having absolute control over user’s funds, facilitating borderless transactions, etc. However, DeFi still lacked what CeFi have had for decades – granting access to loans. DeFi loans are very limited, and the collateral asked is absurd.

DeFi enables consumers to earn interests on their crypto deposits through staking and farming, but the process is complex and lacks user-friendliness. This can pose a threat to the growth of the DeFi ecosystem. The demands for crypto loans and staking are tremendous, which proves the adoption of DeFi. However, without providing a solution to the aforementioned issues, DeFi will be redundant.

YouHodler combines CeFi and DeFi to mitigate the issues common with both financial spheres. As a CeDeFi platform, YouHodler aims to ease the burden off the shoulders of users and enable them to benefit from the crypto economy. By connecting the crypto world with the real world, the platform allows users to generate yields on their crypto investments of up to 12% APR plus compound interests.

YouHodler supports (CRYPTO: BTC), (CRYPTO: BCH), (CRYPTO: BNB), (CRYPTO: ETH), (CRYPTO: LTC, (CRYPTO: XRP), (CRYPTO: DASH), (CRYPTO: DOGE), and other major cryptocurrencies as investments. To partake in the staking program, the user needs to open a crypto savings account with the platform and deposit your funds. Depending on the stipulated period, the investor will earn a certain amount from the first week until the last deposit directly into the user’s account. All funds deposited on the YouHodler’s platform are protected by Ledger Vault and Fireblocks, a leading security Swiss-based company.

Besides investment, users can purchase/sell cryptos at any time, trade it, alongside fiat and stablecoin, and get immediate cash. As for crypto loans, the minimum obtainable amount is $100, with crypto assets as collateral. YouHodler accepts the top 30 cryptocurrencies as collateral via credit cards.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.