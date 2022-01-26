El Salvador Keeps Buying Bitcoin As Purchases Lose $18M Of Nation's Public Funds

bySamyuktha Sriram
January 26, 2022 9:03 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
El Salvador Keeps Buying Bitcoin As Purchases Lose $18M Of Nation's Public Funds

El Salvador is down more than 20% on its Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) investments, which began in September 2021.

What Happened: Over the past few months, the nation has been steadily acquiring the apex cryptocurrency, even as it has lost 50% of its value.

El Salvador purchased 200 BTC worth $9.34 million on Sept. 6, 2021 — one day before it officially adopted BTC as legal tender. It then went on to immediately purchase another 200 BTC worth $9.36 million on the same day.

On Sept. 7, El Salvador add 150 BTC worth $6.94 million, followed by a Sept. 19 purchase where the country added another 150 BTC worth $6.46 million.

October saw the nation's biggest and most expensive purchase when it bought 420 BTC worth $24.69 million when Bitcoin’s price had risen significantly higher. On Black Friday, the country bought 100 BTC worth $5.42 million.

In December, El Salvador added another 150 BTC worth $7.3 million.

The most recent investment came on Jan. 22 when the El Salvador President Nayib Bukele announced that the country had added 410 BTC worth $15 million to its holdings.

Bitcoin was trading at just under $40,000 at the time, but went on to shed another 10% of its value over the next few days.

The latest BTC acquisition means El Salvador has purchased at least $86.5 million worth of Bitcoin in total. Although, the stash of at least 1,801 BTC is now worth around than $68 million.

The country’s decisions have been scrutinized by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which has urged El Salvador to drop its Bitcoin plans.

Price Action: As of Wednesday morning, Bitcoin was trading at $38,126.25, up 4.73% in the last 24 hours.

Photo: Courtesy of Blockzeit CH on Flickr

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Government News Regulations Markets

Related Articles

Edward Snowden, Nayib Bukele And Others Reacts To IMF Wanting El Salvador To Drop Bitcoin: 'Somebody Sounds Nervous'

Edward Snowden, Nayib Bukele And Others Reacts To IMF Wanting El Salvador To Drop Bitcoin: 'Somebody Sounds Nervous'

Former intelligence contractor Edward Snowden took aim at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for dishing out advice to El Salvador on its use of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as legal tender. read more
'Drop Bitcoin!' International Monetary Fund Urges El Salvador

'Drop Bitcoin!' International Monetary Fund Urges El Salvador

International Monetary Fund (IMF) executive board members urged El Salvador authorities to drop Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) adoption, warning there could be dire consequences for the nation if it keeps using the cryptocurrency. read more
Doge Co-Founder Welcomes President Of El Salvador To The 'McDonald's Family'

Doge Co-Founder Welcomes President Of El Salvador To The 'McDonald's Family'

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-founder Billy Markus replied to a tweet from El Salvador President Nayib Bukele on Saturday, which showed the president wearing a McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) uniform. read more
Bitcoin May Be Plunging Hard, But Look Who's Buying The Dip

Bitcoin May Be Plunging Hard, But Look Who's Buying The Dip

The sell-off seen in the crypto space is continuing into the weekend, and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the apex crypto, is no exception. read more