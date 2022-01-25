Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

byBenzinga Insights
January 25, 2022 9:23 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Pocket Network (CRYPTO: POKT) increased by 43.08% to $1.45. Pocket Network’s current trading volume totals $6.68 million, a 27.65% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $POKT’s estimated market cap is $980,102,363.00.
    Circulating Supply: 674,289,789.71
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Loopring (CRYPTO: LRC) increased by 25.3% to $0.92. Loopring’s current trading volume totals $573.48 million, a 27.17% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $LRC’s estimated market cap is $1,144,512,086.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 1,245,991,468.94
    Max Supply: 1,374,513,896.00
  • Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) rose 23.39% to $2.39 over the past 24 hours. Fantom’s current trading volume totals $2.13 billion, a 137.11% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 6,054,573,357.00.
    Circulating Supply: 2,541,152,731.01
    Max Supply: 3,175,000,000.00
  • Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO: CRV) rose 22.19% to $2.94 over the past 24 hours. Curve DAO Token’s current trading volume totals $478.96 million, a 7.49% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $CRV’s estimated market cap is $1,150,035,916.00.
    Circulating Supply: 391,958,099.39
    Max Supply: 3,303,030,299.00
  • OKB (CRYPTO: OKB) rose 17.63% to $22.53 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $733.39 million, which is 50.96% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $OKB’s estimated market cap is $5,918,625,988.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 262,680,011.32
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • THORChain (CRYPTO: RUNE) rose 16.97% to $3.92 over the past 24 hours. THORChain’s current trading volume totals $89.98 million, a 0.76% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $RUNE’s estimated market cap is $1,178,680,136.00.
    Circulating Supply: 300,750,084.94
    Max Supply: 500,000,000.00
  • Helium (CRYPTO: HNT) is up 16.86% at $23.62. Helium’s current trading volume totals $52.46 million, a 27.44% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $HNT’s estimated market cap is $2,388,950,210.00.
    Circulating Supply: 100,539,361.98
    Max Supply: 223,000,000.00

LOSERS

  • LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) decreased by 2.97% to $3.41 over the past 24 hours. LEO Token’s current trading volume totals $1.06 million, a 52.23% increase from its 100-day average volume. $LEO’s estimated market cap is $3,200,338,916.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 937,502,222.90
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • SafeMoon [OLD] (CRYPTO: SAFEMOON) fell 1.12% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 5.85 thousand, which is 99.93% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $SAFEMOON’s estimated market cap is $891,559,559.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 562,330,283,359,457.06
    Max Supply: Not Available

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?

Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Sushi, ECOMI Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

Sushi, ECOMI Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here's the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more
Celsius Network, Theta Fuel Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

Celsius Network, Theta Fuel Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here's the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more
Wednesday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Wednesday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here's the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more
LINK, Osmosis Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

LINK, Osmosis Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here's the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more