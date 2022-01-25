Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Pocket Network (CRYPTO: POKT) increased by 43.08% to $1.45. Pocket Network’s current trading volume totals $6.68 million, a 27.65% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $POKT’s estimated market cap is $980,102,363.00.

Circulating Supply: 674,289,789.71

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 1,245,991,468.94

Max Supply: 1,374,513,896.00

Circulating Supply: 2,541,152,731.01

Max Supply: 3,175,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 391,958,099.39

Max Supply: 3,303,030,299.00

Circulating Supply: 262,680,011.32

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 300,750,084.94

Max Supply: 500,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 100,539,361.98

Max Supply: 223,000,000.00

LOSERS

LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) decreased by 2.97% to $3.41 over the past 24 hours. LEO Token’s current trading volume totals $1.06 million, a 52.23% increase from its 100-day average volume. $LEO’s estimated market cap is $3,200,338,916.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 937,502,222.90

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 562,330,283,359,457.06

Max Supply: Not Available

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.