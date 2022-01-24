Memecoin Floki Inu Launches 'Gemstone' NFT Collection, Which Community Has To 'Earn'

The team behind memecoin Floki Inu (CRYPTO: FLOKI) has unveiled the "Gemstone" non-fungible token (NFT) collection and detailed how the NFTs will be distributed among its community members.

What Happened: In a recent announcement, Floki Inu's team said the collection will be divided into three tiers: a maximum of 5,000 Aurum NFTs, up to 2,000 Diamond Mind NFTs and Ruby Heart NFTs with a supply limit of 1,000.

Gemstone NFTs will allow their holders to have "a sort of 'VIP access' and exclusive benefits." Additionally, the NFTs will not be sold, but instead users will have to "earn" them.

Any Ethereum address that acquires FLOKI tokens through the upgraded contract on Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) decentralized exchange Uniswap (CRYPTO: UNI) or the Binance Smart Chain-based (CRYPTO: BNB) alternative PancakeSwap (CRYPTO: CAKE) after 9 a.m. ET Sunday, Jan. 23 is qualified to receive a Gemstone series NFT.

Also See: Floki Inu Marks New Milestone, Gets A Key Acknowledgment From CoinMarketCap

The airdrop of the Aurum level Gemstone of Truth NFTs is available to users purchasing at least 0.2 ETH or 1.5 BNB worth of FLOKI within 24 hours of the launch of the updated contract and holding the acquired tokens for at least 48 hours. Those users who also hold a Genesis NFT or have not sold a Floki Inu token this year only need to buy 0.1 ETH or 0.75 BNB to qualify.

To qualify for the Diamond Mind Gemstone NFTs, users are required to acquire at least 1 ETH or 7 BNB instead, unless they hold a Genesis NFT or haven't sold any FLOKI this year. In the latter case, they are only required to buy 0.5 ETH or 3.5 BNB worth of Floki Inu.

Lastly, to qualify for a Ruby Heart Gemstone NFT, users are required to buy at least 2.5 ETH or 18 BNB of FLOKI tokens. The discounted rate for Genesis NFT holders and those who have not sold any FLOKI this year is 1.25 ETH or 9 BNB.