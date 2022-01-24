CurrencyWorks Motoclub Unveils Version 2.0

Los Angeles CA, January 24, 2022 – CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE:CWRK, OTCQB:CWRK), an award-winning, full-service blockchain platform provider, is pleased to announce that Motoclub has launched V2 of its product with updated and added features to advance the way members interact within their NFT community.

Motoclub’s platform is continually optimizing to enable automobile enthusiasts and NFT collectors to jump straight into the action by highlighting featured SparkNFTs, upcoming auctions and exclusive event access.

These enhancements come ahead of the Barrett-Jackson 2022 Scottsdale Auction event, where Motoclub will be offering four very exclusive 1-of-1 NFTs for sale, which go under the hammer on January 28 and 29, respectively.

The Barrett-Jackson Houston Elite Collection features:

1979 Porsche 928 "Risky Business" Movie Car – Lot #4001 to be sold on Friday, January 28

1962 Chevrolet Corvette Custom Topless Roadster – Lot #4002 to be sold on Friday, January 28

2019 Ford GT Lightweight – Lot #4003 to be sold on Saturday, January 29

1960 Maserati Tipo 61 "Birdcage" re-creation – Lot #4004 to be sold on Saturday, January 29

Each NFT will be minted as 1-of-1 and will contain 1 x specially commissioned illustration, 3 x high res digital images, and 1 x video of the sale of the vehicle at the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Houston Auction.

To register to bid on these NFTs, please sign-up here.

The new corporate look will also be on full display at Motoclub’s Scottsdale booth, which can be found at stand 3A in the Exhibitor Marketplace hall.

“Version 2 of the Motoclub platform enhances our product, providing updated features and community benefits,” said Cameron Chell, Executive Chairman of CurrencyWorks. “We have been steadily scaling Motoclub since its launch last summer, with the expansion of our Barrett-Jackson NFTs, we’re moving into a strong position within the automotive NFT space.”

The Barrett-Jackson 2022 Scottsdale Auction takes place from January 22 to January 30.

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE:CWRK, OTCQB:CWRK) is an award-winning, publicly-traded company that builds and operates FinTech Platforms for Digital Currencies, Digital Assets, and Security Tokens.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io. For additional investor info visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching CWRK.

Media Contact

Arian Hopkins

arian@currencyworks.io

Company Contact

Bruce Elliott, President

Phone: 424-570-9446

Bruce.elliott@currencyworks.io

About Motoclub.io

Motoclub is a digital collectible space for automotive enthusiasts and fans of automotive memorabilia.

Motoclub partners with some of the biggest names in motorsport, classic and contemporary vehicles, to bring collectors some of the most unique and exclusive digital collectibles available today.

All Motoclub collectible NFTs are minted, sold, and traded through its own specially created platform for buyers to enjoy through their own Motoclub digital wallets.

The Motoclub platform is supported and managed by blockchain pioneers CurrencyWorks Inc.

For more information go to http://www.motoclub.io

Media Contact

Richard Hilton

media@motoclub.io

About Barrett-Jackson

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events.

Welcoming over 500,000 attendees per year, Barrett-Jackson produces live collector car auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada and Houston, Texas where thousands of the most sought-after, unique and valuable automobiles cross the block in front of a global audience. With broadcast partner A+E Networks, Barrett-Jackson features live television coverage of their events on FYI and The HISTORY Channel, as well as all the cars, all the time via their produced livestream on Barrett-Jackson.com.

For more information go to www.barrett-jackson.com