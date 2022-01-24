Kingdom Quest: New Play-to-Earn Game Emerges from the Blockchain Space

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Blockchain games took the gaming industry by storm last year, growing exponentially beyond everyone's imagination. And now, in 2022, they continue to dominate the market, with games relying on play-to-earn mechanisms to attract players to the crypto gaming community.

Compared to traditional games, play-to-earn games reward players with crypto and NFTs for participating in the gaming ecosystem. This has been the driving factor, as many players no longer want to play games just for the fun of it, which traditional games offer. Gamers see blockchain games as a way to generate extra income.

How about playing games that provide long-lasting enjoyable experiences and allow you to earn simultaneously? This is what Kingdom Quest is all about. Kingdom Quest is a metaverse of casual games that are easy to play, fun, and exciting. The series of games aren't complex. So, even beginners can make the most of it while making that extra cash.

Kingdom Quest 4 Game – 1 Token Ecosystem

Kingdoms Quest is launched to define true gaming in the metaverse and offer earning opportunities. The gameverse comprises four games – Kingdom Quest – The Beginning, Kingdom Quest – Forgotten WaterWorld, Kingdoms Quest – The Vast Claudia, and Kingdoms Quest – Defense of the Adventures.

What truly sets Kingdom Quest apart from emerging games is its one-token mechanism. The game’s token Kingdom Quest Token (KGC) can be used anywhere in the metaverse. This means that regardless of the game being played in the ecosystem, the KGC token is the currency of use.

The interesting part is the players can move NFT items and characters from one Kingdom Quest game to the other to perform specialized tasks. For instance, players can switch NFT items and characters from Kingdom Quest – The Beginning to Kingdom Quest – The Vast Claudia. This is a unique and unprecedented achievement in the gameverse.

Kingdom Quest – The Beginning Will Be the First Release

Kingdom Quest – The Beginning is the first game in the ecosystem. It's a puzzle role-playing game utilizing blockchain technology. Here, players use a group of heroes to solve mysterious puzzles, defeat dark forces threatening the peace of the kingdom, and hunt for valuable treasures. There's an arena where all the heroes get to compete for the ultimate prize.

Each hero is an NFT, but with diverse attributes and strengths. However, they can be gathering experience points to boost their qualities if they complete tasks successfully. The value of each hero depends on their rarity and classes. The higher the rarity, the better the status of the hero.

One unique feature of this gameverse is the inflation control mechanism. The game is based on ranking modality. Players will be ranked by Arena according to their performance in campaign battles, expeditions, and daily/exclusive quests. Rewards given to players from the pool are based on their ranks as well. So, each player gets what they truly deserve without compromising token distribution. This helps to control inflation.

The team behind Kingdom Quest will release the first game title Kingdom Quest – The Beginning in Q1, 2022, while the Initial Dex Offering is scheduled on February 20, 2022. The other three-game titles will be unveiled before Q4 2023.

Kingdom Quest will be supported by strategic investors and venture capitals, such as Shima Capital, Gamefi, AVStar Capital, Icetea Labs, etc. There will be a welcome airdrop from January 20 – 30, 2022, while the I.D.O. will take place on Gamefi and Bunicorn.

