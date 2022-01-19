Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

byBenzinga Insights
January 19, 2022 4:20 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Theta Fuel (CRYPTO: TFUEL) increased by 11.52% to $0.21. Theta Fuel’s current trading volume totals $91.48 million, a 198.8% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $TFUEL’s estimated market cap is $1,886,178,774.00.
    Circulating Supply: 0.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Flow (CRYPTO: FLOW) rose 5.86% to $7.37 over the past 24 hours. Flow’s current trading volume totals $128.87 million, a 26.15% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $FLOW’s estimated market cap is $2,351,619,936.00.
    Circulating Supply: 318,082,398.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Theta Network (CRYPTO: THETA) is up 5.81% at $4.36. Theta Network’s current trading volume totals $430.80 million, a 69.9% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,387,512,717.00.
    Circulating Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Loopring (CRYPTO: LRC) increased by 5.63% to $1.18. Trading volume for this coin is 408.71 million, which is 46.97% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $LRC’s estimated market cap is $1,480,212,937.00.
    Circulating Supply: 1,245,991,468.94
    Max Supply: 1,374,513,896.00
  • FTX Token (CRYPTO: FTT) rose 5.2% to $45.83 over the past 24 hours. FTX Token’s current trading volume totals $263.79 million, a 29.71% increase from its 100-day average volume. $FTT’s estimated market cap is $6,366,577,273.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 138,472,816.52
    Max Supply: 334,342,152.59
  • ECOMI (CRYPTO: OMI) is up 4.15% at $0.01. The trading volume for this coin is currently $16.23 million, which is 66.51% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $OMI’s estimated market cap is $1,903,490,126.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 241,164,504,599.56
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Klaytn (CRYPTO: KLAY) is up 3.67% at $1.42. Klaytn’s current trading volume totals $71.20 million, a 92.66% increase from its 100-day average volume. $KLAY’s estimated market cap is $3,699,819,972.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 2,602,950,334.80
    Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

  • Sushi (CRYPTO: SUSHI) decreased by 1.24% to $6.04 over the past 24 hours. Sushi’s current trading volume totals $180.03 million, a 46.28% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,169,005,347.00.
    Circulating Supply: 192,789,255.86
    Max Supply: 250,000,000.00
  • Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) declined by 1.22% to $72.33 over the past 24 hours. Axie Infinity’s current trading volume totals $190.62 million, a 59.76% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $AXS’s estimated market cap is $5,070,448,353.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 69,888,732.78
    Max Supply: 270,000,000.00
  • XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) declined by 1.17% to $0.74 over the past 24 hours. XRP’s current trading volume totals $2.18 billion, a 41.07% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $XRP’s estimated market cap is $35,243,238,602.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 47,663,117,635.00
    Max Supply: 100,000,000,000.00
  • Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) declined by 1.17% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 575.76 million, which is 83.8% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SHIB’s estimated market cap is $15,214,629,028.00.
    Circulating Supply: 549,148,911,809,441.19
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO: CRO) fell 1.16% to $0.43 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 129.00 million, which is 70.43% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 10,974,327,994.00.
    Circulating Supply: 25,263,013,692.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) decreased by 1.14% to $0.16 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 861.51 million, which is 54.47% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 21,476,140,130.00.
    Circulating Supply: 132,670,764,299.89
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • eCash (CRYPTO: XEC) declined by 1.02% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 33.30 million, which is 66.52% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XEC’s estimated market cap is $1,780,492,255.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 18,955,879,673,313.00
    Max Supply: 21,000,000,000,000.00

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?

Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more
Cryptocurrency Axie Infinity Down More Than 5% Within 24 hours

Cryptocurrency Axie Infinity Down More Than 5% Within 24 hours

Axie Infinity's (CRYPTO: AXS) price has decreased 5.12% over the past 24 hours to $74.18, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -8.0%, moving from $80.51 to its current price. read more
Cryptocurrency Axie Infinity Up More Than 6% In 24 hours

Cryptocurrency Axie Infinity Up More Than 6% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Axie Infinity's (CRYPTO: AXS) price has risen 6.03% to $73.04. This is contrary to its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 22.0% loss, moving from $93.68 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $164.90. read more
Cryptocurrency Axie Infinity Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Cryptocurrency Axie Infinity Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Axie Infinity's (CRYPTO: AXS) price has decreased 3.17% over the past 24 hours to $93.97, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -4.0%, moving from $97.68 to its current price. read more