Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- Theta Fuel (CRYPTO: TFUEL) increased by 11.52% to $0.21. Theta Fuel’s current trading volume totals $91.48 million, a 198.8% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $TFUEL’s estimated market cap is $1,886,178,774.00.
Circulating Supply: 0.00
Max Supply: Not Available
- Flow (CRYPTO: FLOW) rose 5.86% to $7.37 over the past 24 hours. Flow’s current trading volume totals $128.87 million, a 26.15% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $FLOW’s estimated market cap is $2,351,619,936.00.
Circulating Supply: 318,082,398.00
Max Supply: Not Available
- Theta Network (CRYPTO: THETA) is up 5.81% at $4.36. Theta Network’s current trading volume totals $430.80 million, a 69.9% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,387,512,717.00.
Circulating Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
Max Supply: Not Available
- Loopring (CRYPTO: LRC) increased by 5.63% to $1.18. Trading volume for this coin is 408.71 million, which is 46.97% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $LRC’s estimated market cap is $1,480,212,937.00.
Circulating Supply: 1,245,991,468.94
Max Supply: 1,374,513,896.00
- FTX Token (CRYPTO: FTT) rose 5.2% to $45.83 over the past 24 hours. FTX Token’s current trading volume totals $263.79 million, a 29.71% increase from its 100-day average volume. $FTT’s estimated market cap is $6,366,577,273.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 138,472,816.52
Max Supply: 334,342,152.59
- ECOMI (CRYPTO: OMI) is up 4.15% at $0.01. The trading volume for this coin is currently $16.23 million, which is 66.51% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $OMI’s estimated market cap is $1,903,490,126.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 241,164,504,599.56
Max Supply: Not Available
- Klaytn (CRYPTO: KLAY) is up 3.67% at $1.42. Klaytn’s current trading volume totals $71.20 million, a 92.66% increase from its 100-day average volume. $KLAY’s estimated market cap is $3,699,819,972.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 2,602,950,334.80
Max Supply: Not Available
LOSERS
- Sushi (CRYPTO: SUSHI) decreased by 1.24% to $6.04 over the past 24 hours. Sushi’s current trading volume totals $180.03 million, a 46.28% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,169,005,347.00.
Circulating Supply: 192,789,255.86
Max Supply: 250,000,000.00
- Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) declined by 1.22% to $72.33 over the past 24 hours. Axie Infinity’s current trading volume totals $190.62 million, a 59.76% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $AXS’s estimated market cap is $5,070,448,353.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 69,888,732.78
Max Supply: 270,000,000.00
- XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) declined by 1.17% to $0.74 over the past 24 hours. XRP’s current trading volume totals $2.18 billion, a 41.07% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $XRP’s estimated market cap is $35,243,238,602.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 47,663,117,635.00
Max Supply: 100,000,000,000.00
- Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) declined by 1.17% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 575.76 million, which is 83.8% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SHIB’s estimated market cap is $15,214,629,028.00.
Circulating Supply: 549,148,911,809,441.19
Max Supply: Not Available
- Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO: CRO) fell 1.16% to $0.43 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 129.00 million, which is 70.43% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 10,974,327,994.00.
Circulating Supply: 25,263,013,692.00
Max Supply: Not Available
- Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) decreased by 1.14% to $0.16 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 861.51 million, which is 54.47% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 21,476,140,130.00.
Circulating Supply: 132,670,764,299.89
Max Supply: Not Available
- eCash (CRYPTO: XEC) declined by 1.02% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 33.30 million, which is 66.52% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XEC’s estimated market cap is $1,780,492,255.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 18,955,879,673,313.00
Max Supply: 21,000,000,000,000.00
