Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO: TFUEL) increased by 11.52% to $0.21. Theta Fuel’s current trading volume totals $91.48 million, a 198.8% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $TFUEL’s estimated market cap is $1,886,178,774.00.

Circulating Supply: 0.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 318,082,398.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 1,245,991,468.94

Max Supply: 1,374,513,896.00

Circulating Supply: 138,472,816.52

Max Supply: 334,342,152.59

Circulating Supply: 241,164,504,599.56

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 2,602,950,334.80

Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

Sushi (CRYPTO: SUSHI) decreased by 1.24% to $6.04 over the past 24 hours. Sushi’s current trading volume totals $180.03 million, a 46.28% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,169,005,347.00.

Circulating Supply: 192,789,255.86

Max Supply: 250,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 69,888,732.78

Max Supply: 270,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 47,663,117,635.00

Max Supply: 100,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 549,148,911,809,441.19

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 25,263,013,692.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 132,670,764,299.89

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 18,955,879,673,313.00

Max Supply: 21,000,000,000,000.00

