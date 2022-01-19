Era7: Game of Truth - The Boom of EsportFi

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

For millennials, gaming has become a way of life. In online games, gamers are free to express their deepest desires and fantasies. They can also live, love, and enjoy the joy of victory in these games, and finally, satisfy the demands of their inner peace.

However, these games come with their fair share of issues. For example, all the game data saved by players are stored on a centralized server, i.e., the players don’t have access to their data.

This feature poses a threat, as servers are prone to hacking and attacks. If the game’s server goes down, the entire data saved by the users are lost.

Blockchain gaming has solved that problem. In blockchain-enabled games, all the data gets stored on the network, which is public and secured by smart contracts immune to manipulation. Subsequently, the Play to Earn industry has recently experienced a sharp increase in popularity as it has become a source of income for players.

From “StarCraft” to “Dota,” “Crossfire gaming” to “League of Legends gaming,” “League of Legends gaming” to “Fortnite gaming,” IG, FPX, and EDG’s championship have sparked the competitive spirits of young Asian gamers.

With the concept growing popular, gaming and blockchain enthusiasts can’t help but ponder at the possibilities of Esport and Gamefi merging, and now is the moment to embrace EsportFi!

Recently, E-sports reached $1 billion in revenue. Currently, the world’s most rapidly expanding gaming category, Esport gamers hit and surpassed 250 million worldwide with a market valuation of more than $5 billion in 2017 alone.

ERA7: Merging Gamefi and EsportFi

ERA7, the world’s first light Esports blockchain game, combines the best of blockchain games and Esports world to introduce a relatively new concept, EsportsFi. At EsportFi’s core is the competitiveness of games powered by blockchain and DeFi to produce competitive arithmetic. The model gives users competitive game modes while ensuring security, fairness, and circulation thanks to blockchain’s decentralization feature.

Era7: Game Of Truth is an advanced card game and applies an economic model similar to Hearthstone, and also aims to give users a fighting model more innovative than Gods Unchained. This feature is to make the blockchain game appealing to all player types.

In the game, users have access to Combat Cards, classified into four types: Common, Rare, Epic, and legendary. With these cards, players can call their selected characters to battle. Players are rewarded with Era tokens while playing different game modes and participating in the ecosystem. Era tokens are the native currency of Era7 and can be used to buy Master Cards to boost their performance on the NFT marketplace.

Era7 will be available on both mobile devices and tablets, giving broader audiences access to the game. This move is inspired by Era7’s team and is intended to make combat more enjoyable for players whenever and wherever they choose. The IFO event in conjunction with Pancakeswap will take place in February, 2022.

Summary

Era7: Game Of Truth, the pioneer of EsportsFi blockchain gaming, has successfully merged both worlds of Esports and games. The merge is one of the innovations in the blockchain gaming industry, and it provides a brand new gaming experience. In addition, Era7’s team is constructing a scalable model poised to feature live strea community, animming, an esportsated series, and GameFi IP, among other things. A UE (Unreal Engine) will be used in the future to usher in Era7’s metaverse.

