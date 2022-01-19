Wednesday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

SafeMoon [OLD] (CRYPTO: SAFEMOON) rose 241.14% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. SafeMoon [OLD]’s current trading volume totals $8.65 thousand, a 99.9% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $SAFEMOON’s estimated market cap is $1,168,945,278.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 562,349,919,493,828.06

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 0.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 1,245,991,468.94

Max Supply: 1,374,513,896.00

Circulating Supply: 1,052,561,461.69

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 318,082,398.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 2,541,152,731.01

Max Supply: 3,175,000,000.00

LOSERS

Radix (CRYPTO: XRD) decreased by 1.23% to $0.21 over the past 24 hours. Radix’s current trading volume totals $502.48 thousand, a 68.92% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $XRD’s estimated market cap is $2,002,574,721.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 9,747,846,665.08

Max Supply: 24,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 192,789,255.86

Max Supply: 250,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 423,415,980.35

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 286,390,377.22

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 353,578,800.84

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 25,263,013,692.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 24,776,321,568.95

Max Supply: 50,001,802,300.84

