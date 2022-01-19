Wednesday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

byBenzinga Insights
January 19, 2022 9:01 am
After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • SafeMoon [OLD] (CRYPTO: SAFEMOON) rose 241.14% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. SafeMoon [OLD]’s current trading volume totals $8.65 thousand, a 99.9% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $SAFEMOON’s estimated market cap is $1,168,945,278.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 562,349,919,493,828.06
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Theta Network (CRYPTO: THETA) is up 12.15% at $4.44. The trading volume for this coin is currently $459.92 million, which is 81.39% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $THETA’s estimated market cap is $4,444,868,954.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Theta Fuel (CRYPTO: TFUEL) increased by 9.32% to $0.2. Theta Fuel’s current trading volume totals $139.02 million, a 354.09% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,886,178,774.00.
    Circulating Supply: 0.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Loopring (CRYPTO: LRC) increased by 6.76% to $1.2. Loopring’s current trading volume totals $382.02 million, a 50.43% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $LRC’s estimated market cap is $1,503,205,444.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 1,245,991,468.94
    Max Supply: 1,374,513,896.00
  • Stacks (CRYPTO: STX) is up 6.58% at $2.27. Stacks’s current trading volume totals $606.65 million, a 565.44% increase from its 100-day average volume. $STX’s estimated market cap is $2,389,097,857.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 1,052,561,461.69
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Flow (CRYPTO: FLOW) rose 6.1% to $7.35 over the past 24 hours. Flow’s current trading volume totals $140.53 million, a 37.56% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $FLOW’s estimated market cap is $2,330,147,980.00.
    Circulating Supply: 318,082,398.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) rose 5.42% to $2.92 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.62 billion, which is 95.83% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $FTM’s estimated market cap is $7,402,823,831.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 2,541,152,731.01
    Max Supply: 3,175,000,000.00

LOSERS

  • Radix (CRYPTO: XRD) decreased by 1.23% to $0.21 over the past 24 hours. Radix’s current trading volume totals $502.48 thousand, a 68.92% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $XRD’s estimated market cap is $2,002,574,721.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 9,747,846,665.08
    Max Supply: 24,000,000,000.00
  • Sushi (CRYPTO: SUSHI) fell 1.23% to $6.07 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 190.04 million, which is 43.29% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SUSHI’s estimated market cap is $1,168,964,841.00.
    Circulating Supply: 192,789,255.86
    Max Supply: 250,000,000.00
  • Celsius Network (CRYPTO: CEL) decreased by 1.21% to $3.09 over the past 24 hours. Celsius Network’s current trading volume totals $4.35 million, a 14.9% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $CEL’s estimated market cap is $1,308,787,939.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 423,415,980.35
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Cosmos (CRYPTO: ATOM) decreased by 1.14% to $36.98 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.20 billion, which is 50.78% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 10,585,787,564.00.
    Circulating Supply: 286,390,377.22
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Mina Protocol (CRYPTO: MINA) decreased by 1.1% to $3.44 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 66.73 million, which is 1.72% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $MINA’s estimated market cap is $1,211,531,881.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 353,578,800.84
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO: CRO) decreased by 1.09% to $0.44 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 147.37 million, which is 66.22% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 11,104,298,138.00.
    Circulating Supply: 25,263,013,692.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Stellar (CRYPTO: XLM) fell 1.03% to $0.25 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 309.27 million, which is 46.08% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 6,174,101,971.00.
    Circulating Supply: 24,776,321,568.95
    Max Supply: 50,001,802,300.84

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

