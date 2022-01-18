Wonderland, Secret Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Wonderland (CRYPTO: TIME) increased by 16.71% to $1375.49. Wonderland’s current trading volume totals $65.70 million, a 17.98% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $TIME’s estimated market cap is $1,180,045,455.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 873,732.49

Max Supply: 956,739.55

Circulating Supply: 1,052,561,461.69

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 70,530,000.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 0.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 160,694,583.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 132,372,474.83

Max Supply: 210,700,000.00

LOSERS

Harmony (CRYPTO: ONE) decreased by 2.21% to $0.31 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $336.52 million, which is 41.91% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ONE’s estimated market cap is $3,579,514,983.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 11,591,743,845.10

Max Supply: 13,156,044,839.79

Circulating Supply: 46,669,841.71

Max Supply: 100,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 981,277,194.93

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 314,152,083.38

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 25,263,013,692.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 266,780.84

Max Supply: 266,780.84

Circulating Supply: 18,933,318.00

Max Supply: 21,000,000.00

