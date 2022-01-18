Wonderland, Secret Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H
According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- Wonderland (CRYPTO: TIME) increased by 16.71% to $1375.49. Wonderland’s current trading volume totals $65.70 million, a 17.98% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $TIME’s estimated market cap is $1,180,045,455.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 873,732.49
Max Supply: 956,739.55
- Stacks (CRYPTO: STX) rose 8.9% to $2.31 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $352.44 million, which is 263.86% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,424,748,110.00.
Circulating Supply: 1,052,561,461.69
Max Supply: Not Available
- NEO (CRYPTO: NEO) increased by 7.05% to $25.7. Trading volume for this coin is 156.50 million, which is 19.12% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $NEO’s estimated market cap is $1,805,254,013.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 70,530,000.00
Max Supply: Not Available
- Theta Fuel (CRYPTO: TFUEL) rose 6.1% to $0.18 over the past 24 hours. Theta Fuel’s current trading volume totals $71.03 million, a 135.06% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $TFUEL’s estimated market cap is $1,886,178,774.00.
Circulating Supply: 0.00
Max Supply: Not Available
- Theta Network (CRYPTO: THETA) increased by 4.08% to $4.12. Theta Network’s current trading volume totals $250.79 million, a 0.96% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $THETA’s estimated market cap is $4,119,398,495.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
Max Supply: Not Available
- Secret (CRYPTO: SCRT) is up 3.31% at $9.3. Secret’s current trading volume totals $43.77 million, a 111.0% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,488,059,174.00.
Circulating Supply: 160,694,583.00
Max Supply: Not Available
- Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) rose 3.03% to $32.08 over the past 24 hours. Ethereum Classic’s current trading volume totals $663.84 million, a 48.51% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,274,353,819.00.
Circulating Supply: 132,372,474.83
Max Supply: 210,700,000.00
LOSERS
- Harmony (CRYPTO: ONE) decreased by 2.21% to $0.31 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $336.52 million, which is 41.91% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ONE’s estimated market cap is $3,579,514,983.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 11,591,743,845.10
Max Supply: 13,156,044,839.79
- Convex Finance (CRYPTO: CVX) decreased by 1.58% to $40.18 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 9.61 million, which is 65.77% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $CVX’s estimated market cap is $1,870,396,249.00.
Circulating Supply: 46,669,841.71
Max Supply: 100,000,000.00
- EOS (CRYPTO: EOS) declined by 1.45% to $2.79 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 410.20 million, which is 51.2% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $EOS’s estimated market cap is $2,734,374,391.00.
Circulating Supply: 981,277,194.93
Max Supply: Not Available
- Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) decreased by 1.42% to $137.4 over the past 24 hours. Solana’s current trading volume totals $1.27 billion, a 48.93% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $SOL’s estimated market cap is $42,970,839,709.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 314,152,083.38
Max Supply: Not Available
- Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO: CRO) decreased by 1.37% to $0.44 over the past 24 hours. Crypto.com Coin’s current trading volume totals $160.95 million, a 63.01% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $CRO’s estimated market cap is $11,009,710,918.00.
Circulating Supply: 25,263,013,692.00
Max Supply: Not Available
- Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO: WBTC) declined by 1.27% to $41664 over the past 24 hours. Wrapped Bitcoin’s current trading volume totals $326.44 million, a 28.95% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 11,096,766,110.00.
Circulating Supply: 266,780.84
Max Supply: 266,780.84
- Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) declined by 1.12% to $41742 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 18.67 billion, which is 43.81% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $BTC’s estimated market cap is $788,066,225,226.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 18,933,318.00
Max Supply: 21,000,000.00
