Tuesday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO: TFUEL) is up 5.51% at $0.18. Trading volume for this coin is 13.95 million, which is 53.83% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $TFUEL’s estimated market cap is $1,886,178,774.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 0.00

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: TFUEL) is up 5.51% at $0.18. Trading volume for this coin is 13.95 million, which is 53.83% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $TFUEL’s estimated market cap is $1,886,178,774.00 as of today. 0.00 Not Available Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) rose 4.74% to $32.65 over the past 24 hours. Ethereum Classic’s current trading volume totals $383.54 million, a 70.25% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $ETC’s estimated market cap is $4,332,924,054.00.

Circulating Supply: 132,367,195.45

Max Supply: 210,700,000.00

(CRYPTO: ETC) rose 4.74% to $32.65 over the past 24 hours. Ethereum Classic’s current trading volume totals $383.54 million, a 70.25% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $ETC’s estimated market cap is $4,332,924,054.00. 132,367,195.45 210,700,000.00 Mina Protocol (CRYPTO: MINA) is up 4.46% at $3.48. Mina Protocol’s current trading volume totals $68.90 million, a 2.09% increase from its 100-day average volume. $MINA’s estimated market cap is $1,228,285,318.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 352,602,852.84

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: MINA) is up 4.46% at $3.48. Mina Protocol’s current trading volume totals $68.90 million, a 2.09% increase from its 100-day average volume. $MINA’s estimated market cap is $1,228,285,318.00 as of today. 352,602,852.84 Not Available Secret (CRYPTO: SCRT) rose 2.7% to $9.3 over the past 24 hours. Secret’s current trading volume totals $47.37 million, a 128.38% increase from its 100-day average volume. $SCRT’s estimated market cap is $1,489,474,319.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 160,665,658.00

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: SCRT) rose 2.7% to $9.3 over the past 24 hours. Secret’s current trading volume totals $47.37 million, a 128.38% increase from its 100-day average volume. $SCRT’s estimated market cap is $1,489,474,319.00 as of today. 160,665,658.00 Not Available Stacks (CRYPTO: STX) rose 1.43% to $2.13 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 84.48 million, which is 12.78% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,225,180,741.00.

Circulating Supply: 1,052,561,461.69

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: STX) rose 1.43% to $2.13 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 84.48 million, which is 12.78% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,225,180,741.00. 1,052,561,461.69 Not Available yearn.finance (CRYPTO: YFI) rose 1.01% to $32413 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 197.95 million, which is 25.99% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $YFI’s estimated market cap is $1,152,499,436.00.

Circulating Supply: 35,692.62

Max Supply: 36,666.00

LOSERS

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) decreased by 2.35% to $0.74 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 2.06 billion, which is 44.64% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XRP’s estimated market cap is $35,499,738,477.00.

Circulating Supply: 47,663,117,635.00

Max Supply: 100,000,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: XRP) decreased by 2.35% to $0.74 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 2.06 billion, which is 44.64% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XRP’s estimated market cap is $35,499,738,477.00. 47,663,117,635.00 100,000,000,000.00 EOS (CRYPTO: EOS) declined by 2.34% to $2.79 over the past 24 hours. EOS’s current trading volume totals $360.25 million, a 57.14% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $EOS’s estimated market cap is $2,721,294,408.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 981,241,922.78

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: EOS) declined by 2.34% to $2.79 over the past 24 hours. EOS’s current trading volume totals $360.25 million, a 57.14% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $EOS’s estimated market cap is $2,721,294,408.00 as of today. 981,241,922.78 Not Available Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) decreased by 2.34% to $41727 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 18.41 billion, which is 44.59% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $BTC’s estimated market cap is $789,756,522,490.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 18,933,087.00

Max Supply: 21,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: BTC) decreased by 2.34% to $41727 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 18.41 billion, which is 44.59% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $BTC’s estimated market cap is $789,756,522,490.00 as of today. 18,933,087.00 21,000,000.00 LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) decreased by 1.83% to $3.7 over the past 24 hours. LEO Token’s current trading volume totals $745.64 thousand, a 7.0% increase from its 100-day average volume. $LEO’s estimated market cap is $3,467,143,605.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 937,698,531.90

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: LEO) decreased by 1.83% to $3.7 over the past 24 hours. LEO Token’s current trading volume totals $745.64 thousand, a 7.0% increase from its 100-day average volume. $LEO’s estimated market cap is $3,467,143,605.00 as of today. 937,698,531.90 Not Available NEO (CRYPTO: NEO) declined by 1.58% to $23.97 over the past 24 hours. NEO’s current trading volume totals $81.39 million, a 57.94% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $NEO’s estimated market cap is $1,679,159,276.00.

Circulating Supply: 70,530,000.00

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: NEO) declined by 1.58% to $23.97 over the past 24 hours. NEO’s current trading volume totals $81.39 million, a 57.94% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $NEO’s estimated market cap is $1,679,159,276.00. 70,530,000.00 Not Available Klaytn (CRYPTO: KLAY) fell 1.27% to $1.37 over the past 24 hours. Klaytn’s current trading volume totals $50.95 million, a 32.06% increase from its 100-day average volume. $KLAY’s estimated market cap is $3,561,897,718.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 2,602,706,299.60

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: KLAY) fell 1.27% to $1.37 over the past 24 hours. Klaytn’s current trading volume totals $50.95 million, a 32.06% increase from its 100-day average volume. $KLAY’s estimated market cap is $3,561,897,718.00 as of today. 2,602,706,299.60 Not Available Uniswap (CRYPTO: UNI) decreased by 1.19% to $16.65 over the past 24 hours. Uniswap’s current trading volume totals $298.29 million, a 2.49% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 7,527,165,487.00.

Circulating Supply: 452,337,733.93

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?

Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.