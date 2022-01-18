Tuesday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers
According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- Theta Fuel (CRYPTO: TFUEL) is up 5.51% at $0.18. Trading volume for this coin is 13.95 million, which is 53.83% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $TFUEL’s estimated market cap is $1,886,178,774.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 0.00
Max Supply: Not Available
- Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) rose 4.74% to $32.65 over the past 24 hours. Ethereum Classic’s current trading volume totals $383.54 million, a 70.25% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $ETC’s estimated market cap is $4,332,924,054.00.
Circulating Supply: 132,367,195.45
Max Supply: 210,700,000.00
- Mina Protocol (CRYPTO: MINA) is up 4.46% at $3.48. Mina Protocol’s current trading volume totals $68.90 million, a 2.09% increase from its 100-day average volume. $MINA’s estimated market cap is $1,228,285,318.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 352,602,852.84
Max Supply: Not Available
- Secret (CRYPTO: SCRT) rose 2.7% to $9.3 over the past 24 hours. Secret’s current trading volume totals $47.37 million, a 128.38% increase from its 100-day average volume. $SCRT’s estimated market cap is $1,489,474,319.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 160,665,658.00
Max Supply: Not Available
- Stacks (CRYPTO: STX) rose 1.43% to $2.13 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 84.48 million, which is 12.78% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,225,180,741.00.
Circulating Supply: 1,052,561,461.69
Max Supply: Not Available
- yearn.finance (CRYPTO: YFI) rose 1.01% to $32413 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 197.95 million, which is 25.99% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $YFI’s estimated market cap is $1,152,499,436.00.
Circulating Supply: 35,692.62
Max Supply: 36,666.00
LOSERS
- XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) decreased by 2.35% to $0.74 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 2.06 billion, which is 44.64% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XRP’s estimated market cap is $35,499,738,477.00.
Circulating Supply: 47,663,117,635.00
Max Supply: 100,000,000,000.00
- EOS (CRYPTO: EOS) declined by 2.34% to $2.79 over the past 24 hours. EOS’s current trading volume totals $360.25 million, a 57.14% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $EOS’s estimated market cap is $2,721,294,408.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 981,241,922.78
Max Supply: Not Available
- Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) decreased by 2.34% to $41727 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 18.41 billion, which is 44.59% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $BTC’s estimated market cap is $789,756,522,490.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 18,933,087.00
Max Supply: 21,000,000.00
- LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) decreased by 1.83% to $3.7 over the past 24 hours. LEO Token’s current trading volume totals $745.64 thousand, a 7.0% increase from its 100-day average volume. $LEO’s estimated market cap is $3,467,143,605.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 937,698,531.90
Max Supply: Not Available
- NEO (CRYPTO: NEO) declined by 1.58% to $23.97 over the past 24 hours. NEO’s current trading volume totals $81.39 million, a 57.94% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $NEO’s estimated market cap is $1,679,159,276.00.
Circulating Supply: 70,530,000.00
Max Supply: Not Available
- Klaytn (CRYPTO: KLAY) fell 1.27% to $1.37 over the past 24 hours. Klaytn’s current trading volume totals $50.95 million, a 32.06% increase from its 100-day average volume. $KLAY’s estimated market cap is $3,561,897,718.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 2,602,706,299.60
Max Supply: Not Available
- Uniswap (CRYPTO: UNI) decreased by 1.19% to $16.65 over the past 24 hours. Uniswap’s current trading volume totals $298.29 million, a 2.49% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 7,527,165,487.00.
Circulating Supply: 452,337,733.93
Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
