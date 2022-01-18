This Coin, Which Calls Itself The 'Son of Shiba Inu,' Is Up Over 100% Today

byMadhukumar Warrier
January 17, 2022 9:42 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
This Coin, Which Calls Itself The 'Son of Shiba Inu,' Is Up Over 100% Today

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Monday night even as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu fell, with one coin surging more than 100%.

What Happened: Baby Shiba Coin (CRYPTO: BABYSHIBA) is up 104% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.02075 at press time.

The coin has surged more than 106% against Bitcoin and also gained over 110% against Ethereum.

For comparison, Dogecoin is down more than 2% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1722 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has lost more than 3% over the 24-hour period to $0.00002924.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why It Matters: Baby Shiba Coin, which calls itself the "son of Shiba Inu," describes itself as an ERC20 token based on Ethereum that was built to spark social impact in the crypto world, especially among non fungible token (NFT) holders.

The token took to Twitter to announce that it has been newly listed on CoinGecko as well as CoinMarketCap and is also live on Uniswap.

Read Next: 9 Star Athletes Who Take Salary & Endorsement Money In Bitcoin: Aaron Rodgers, Klay Thompson And More

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Fail To Impress: Can Accumulation By Small Fishes Compensate For The Missing Whale Action?

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Fail To Impress: Can Accumulation By Small Fishes Compensate For The Missing Whale Action?

Major coins remained lackluster Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap decreased 2.6% to $2.15 trillion. What Happened: The apex cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), traded 1.6% lower over 24 hours at $42,346.42. It has risen 1.1% over a seven-day period. read more
7 Things You Could Buy Instead Of A Bored Ape: Comparing The Hottest NFT To Tesla, Apple, DOGE, Bitcoin And More

7 Things You Could Buy Instead Of A Bored Ape: Comparing The Hottest NFT To Tesla, Apple, DOGE, Bitcoin And More

One of the biggest stories of NFTs in 2021 was the rise of the valuation and community surrounding Bored Ape Yacht Club. Here’s a look at how the valuation of Bored Apes has risen and what assets you could buy for the same price. read more
Will Dogecoin Be The Biggest Meme Coin Gainer In January? How About For All Of 2022? Here's What New Polls Are Saying

Will Dogecoin Be The Biggest Meme Coin Gainer In January? How About For All Of 2022? Here's What New Polls Are Saying

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is currently ranked the 11th biggest cryptocurrencies in the market due to its growing community of holders and supporters. read more
Top 10 Stock Market Moving Headlines From Last Week: Zynga Deal, Tesla Accepts Dogecoin, Nancy Pelosi ETF, Inflation And More

Top 10 Stock Market Moving Headlines From Last Week: Zynga Deal, Tesla Accepts Dogecoin, Nancy Pelosi ETF, Inflation And More

Benzinga debuted a new show on its YouTube channel one week ago. The show features the top ten events of the previous trading week. Here are the top ten stock market moving headlines of the past week. read more