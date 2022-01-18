This Coin, Which Calls Itself The 'Son of Shiba Inu,' Is Up Over 100% Today

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Monday night even as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu fell, with one coin surging more than 100%.

What Happened: Baby Shiba Coin (CRYPTO: BABYSHIBA) is up 104% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.02075 at press time.

The coin has surged more than 106% against Bitcoin and also gained over 110% against Ethereum.

For comparison, Dogecoin is down more than 2% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1722 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has lost more than 3% over the 24-hour period to $0.00002924.

Why It Matters: Baby Shiba Coin, which calls itself the "son of Shiba Inu," describes itself as an ERC20 token based on Ethereum that was built to spark social impact in the crypto world, especially among non fungible token (NFT) holders.

The token took to Twitter to announce that it has been newly listed on CoinGecko as well as CoinMarketCap and is also live on Uniswap.

