Booming NFT Markets Cause DeFi To Take A Different Approach

bySamiran Mondal
January 17, 2022 2:26 pm
Decentralized Finance (DeFi) is one of the key trends in the blockchain industry and is causing many changes in the broader financial economy. The spiral growth of DeFi is a testament to the high potential of decentralized platforms and digital currencies. DeFi has introduced a paradigm shift to the traditional finance systems that have concentrated on consolidation and innovation but deemphasized financial inclusion.

After DeFi, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have emerged and almost caused a creative and entertainment industry revolution. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are tokenized pieces of art, songs, videos, and collectibles securely maintained and transferred via blockchain. It has opened a new window for content creators to protect and monetize their content and fully benefit from their creativity and talents.

The NFT Revolution

The NFT technology is revolutionary, at least according to its proponents. First, the technology is helping artists and content creators to forego middlemen and brokers like art galleries and record companies, who usually take the largest share of financial benefits. Content creators and artists can directly engage with consumers of their content and artworks and enter into beneficial agreements without involving a third party.

In a way, both NFTs and decentralized technologies are working for the better of both content creators and consumers. They introduce another level of transparency by allowing content creators to connect with consumers of their content for maximum benefit directly.

While the road ahead may still long for NFTs to gain mainstream adoption, the technology is already making significant strides and attacking important corporations and players in the entertainment industry. 

NFTs are causing a significant shift in digital content sharing across several industries and are projected to dominate future virtual economies. A critical sector that stands to benefit is the esports sector, where several changes seem to occur, especially among the young and tech-savvy lads.

The collectible markets and several other industries are poised to undergo significant changes occasioned by NFTs. Several institutions already appreciate the importance of authenticity, unparalleled security, and traceability of NFTs.

By limiting accessibility, NFTs have introduced the element of scarcity, which adds value to digital content and artwork.

After what looks like a full market circle, DeFi seems to be playing catch-up speed to NFTs. This is mainly due to regulatory crackdowns on DeFi projects that discouraged many investors and developers. The DeFi space also attracted many players and got saturated.

NFTs are now the new trending topic in the crypto space, and while the numbers may still be relatively low, the ground is still fertile for growth if the growing level of engagement and interest is anything to go by.

NFTs Are Blowing Up

In recent days, NFTs have made fascinating headlines. The new trend empowers celebrities, musicians, and film producers with the independence and authenticity of their creative works. Major NFTs sales in recent days include Jack Dorsey’s sale of the first tweet for $2.9 million, Pokemon-inspired NFTs by Logan Paul, which fetched more than $3.5 million in a single day, and Beeple’s Trump piece, which was resold for $6.6 million.

The NFT wave is expected to increase, especially as it sucks in other sectors. Initially, it was a preserve of the art industry but has not attracted other industries like entertainment, gaming, and sports collectibles.

Conclusion

Both NFTs and DeFi are changing how content creators share and monetize their creations. However, NFTs have revolutionized the landscape allowing content creators to connect directly with their fans and manage their content. It has added another layer of transparency in digital content ownership, including videos, music, books, photos, memes, and GIFs.

