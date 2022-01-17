Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

byBenzinga Insights
January 17, 2022 9:43 am
Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) increased by 8.97% to $1.54. Cardano’s current trading volume totals $3.37 billion, a 88.34% increase from its 100-day average volume. $ADA’s estimated market cap is $49,104,232,180.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 32,066,390,668.41
    Max Supply: 45,000,000,000.00
  • OKB (CRYPTO: OKB) rose 4.94% to $27.32 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 254.41 million, which is 47.06% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 7,184,290,700.00.
    Circulating Supply: 262,680,011.32
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • BitTorrent (CRYPTO: BTT) rose 4.9% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 87.33 million, which is 84.34% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $BTT’s estimated market cap is $2,540,691,023.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 932,497,500,000.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) rose 4.85% to $152.29 over the past 24 hours. Litecoin’s current trading volume totals $989.93 million, a 46.76% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $LTC’s estimated market cap is $10,574,153,545.00.
    Circulating Supply: 69,434,345.73
    Max Supply: 84,000,000.00
  • Monero (CRYPTO: XMR) rose 4.2% to $225.83 over the past 24 hours. Monero’s current trading volume totals $169.90 million, a 9.42% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,076,044,178.00.
    Circulating Supply: 18,064,332.36
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • TRON (CRYPTO: TRX) is up 1.52% at $0.07. TRON’s current trading volume totals $903.89 million, a 43.61% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $TRX’s estimated market cap is $7,228,468,270.00.
    Circulating Supply: 101,827,121,359.68
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Secret (CRYPTO: SCRT) rose 1.03% to $9.06 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $45.28 million, which is 120.66% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SCRT’s estimated market cap is $1,454,405,369.00.
    Circulating Supply: 160,022,474.00
    Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

  • Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) decreased by 1.53% to $81.24 over the past 24 hours. Axie Infinity’s current trading volume totals $531.09 million, a 11.32% increase from its 100-day average volume. $AXS’s estimated market cap is $5,687,472,011.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 69,888,603.32
    Max Supply: 270,000,000.00
  • Klaytn (CRYPTO: KLAY) decreased by 1.42% to $1.39 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 29.90 million, which is 32.12% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,614,661,771.00.
    Circulating Supply: 2,602,431,755.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Hedera (CRYPTO: HBAR) fell 1.39% to $0.27 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 57.01 million, which is 53.23% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $HBAR’s estimated market cap is $5,109,098,645.00.
    Circulating Supply: 18,631,599,789.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) declined by 1.38% to $42682 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin’s current trading volume totals $15.52 billion, a 53.49% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $BTC’s estimated market cap is $808,066,776,573.00.
    Circulating Supply: 18,932,150.00
    Max Supply: 21,000,000.00
  • Huobi BTC (CRYPTO: HBTC) fell 1.34% to $42459 over the past 24 hours. Huobi BTC’s current trading volume totals $83.80 thousand, a 97.75% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $HBTC’s estimated market cap is $1,691,663,356.00.
    Circulating Supply: 39,884.08
    Max Supply: 39,884.08
  • Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC) declined by 1.28% to $141.1 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 178.15 million, which is 57.89% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ZEC’s estimated market cap is $1,693,562,768.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 12,021,344.07
    Max Supply: 21,000,000.00
  • Amp (CRYPTO: AMP) decreased by 1.22% to $0.04 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 14.11 million, which is 74.4% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $AMP’s estimated market cap is $1,956,497,762.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 48,013,928,909.16
    Max Supply: 99,225,164,238.50

