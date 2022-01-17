Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) increased by 8.97% to $1.54. Cardano’s current trading volume totals $3.37 billion, a 88.34% increase from its 100-day average volume. $ADA’s estimated market cap is $49,104,232,180.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 32,066,390,668.41

Max Supply: 45,000,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: ADA) increased by 8.97% to $1.54. Cardano’s current trading volume totals $3.37 billion, a 88.34% increase from its 100-day average volume. $ADA’s estimated market cap is $49,104,232,180.00 as of today. 32,066,390,668.41 45,000,000,000.00 OKB (CRYPTO: OKB) rose 4.94% to $27.32 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 254.41 million, which is 47.06% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 7,184,290,700.00.

Circulating Supply: 262,680,011.32

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: OKB) rose 4.94% to $27.32 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 254.41 million, which is 47.06% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 7,184,290,700.00. 262,680,011.32 Not Available BitTorrent (CRYPTO: BTT) rose 4.9% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 87.33 million, which is 84.34% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $BTT’s estimated market cap is $2,540,691,023.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 932,497,500,000.00

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: BTT) rose 4.9% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 87.33 million, which is 84.34% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $BTT’s estimated market cap is $2,540,691,023.00 as of today. 932,497,500,000.00 Not Available Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) rose 4.85% to $152.29 over the past 24 hours. Litecoin’s current trading volume totals $989.93 million, a 46.76% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $LTC’s estimated market cap is $10,574,153,545.00.

Circulating Supply: 69,434,345.73

Max Supply: 84,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: LTC) rose 4.85% to $152.29 over the past 24 hours. Litecoin’s current trading volume totals $989.93 million, a 46.76% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $LTC’s estimated market cap is $10,574,153,545.00. 69,434,345.73 84,000,000.00 Monero (CRYPTO: XMR) rose 4.2% to $225.83 over the past 24 hours. Monero’s current trading volume totals $169.90 million, a 9.42% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,076,044,178.00.

Circulating Supply: 18,064,332.36

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: XMR) rose 4.2% to $225.83 over the past 24 hours. Monero’s current trading volume totals $169.90 million, a 9.42% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,076,044,178.00. 18,064,332.36 Not Available TRON (CRYPTO: TRX) is up 1.52% at $0.07. TRON’s current trading volume totals $903.89 million, a 43.61% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $TRX’s estimated market cap is $7,228,468,270.00.

Circulating Supply: 101,827,121,359.68

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: TRX) is up 1.52% at $0.07. TRON’s current trading volume totals $903.89 million, a 43.61% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $TRX’s estimated market cap is $7,228,468,270.00. 101,827,121,359.68 Not Available Secret (CRYPTO: SCRT) rose 1.03% to $9.06 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $45.28 million, which is 120.66% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SCRT’s estimated market cap is $1,454,405,369.00.

Circulating Supply: 160,022,474.00

Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) decreased by 1.53% to $81.24 over the past 24 hours. Axie Infinity’s current trading volume totals $531.09 million, a 11.32% increase from its 100-day average volume. $AXS’s estimated market cap is $5,687,472,011.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 69,888,603.32

Max Supply: 270,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: AXS) decreased by 1.53% to $81.24 over the past 24 hours. Axie Infinity’s current trading volume totals $531.09 million, a 11.32% increase from its 100-day average volume. $AXS’s estimated market cap is $5,687,472,011.00 as of today. 69,888,603.32 270,000,000.00 Klaytn (CRYPTO: KLAY) decreased by 1.42% to $1.39 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 29.90 million, which is 32.12% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,614,661,771.00.

Circulating Supply: 2,602,431,755.00

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: KLAY) decreased by 1.42% to $1.39 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 29.90 million, which is 32.12% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,614,661,771.00. 2,602,431,755.00 Not Available Hedera (CRYPTO: HBAR) fell 1.39% to $0.27 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 57.01 million, which is 53.23% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $HBAR’s estimated market cap is $5,109,098,645.00.

Circulating Supply: 18,631,599,789.00

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: HBAR) fell 1.39% to $0.27 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 57.01 million, which is 53.23% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $HBAR’s estimated market cap is $5,109,098,645.00. 18,631,599,789.00 Not Available Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) declined by 1.38% to $42682 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin’s current trading volume totals $15.52 billion, a 53.49% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $BTC’s estimated market cap is $808,066,776,573.00.

Circulating Supply: 18,932,150.00

Max Supply: 21,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: BTC) declined by 1.38% to $42682 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin’s current trading volume totals $15.52 billion, a 53.49% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $BTC’s estimated market cap is $808,066,776,573.00. 18,932,150.00 21,000,000.00 Huobi BTC (CRYPTO: HBTC) fell 1.34% to $42459 over the past 24 hours. Huobi BTC’s current trading volume totals $83.80 thousand, a 97.75% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $HBTC’s estimated market cap is $1,691,663,356.00.

Circulating Supply: 39,884.08

Max Supply: 39,884.08

(CRYPTO: HBTC) fell 1.34% to $42459 over the past 24 hours. Huobi BTC’s current trading volume totals $83.80 thousand, a 97.75% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $HBTC’s estimated market cap is $1,691,663,356.00. 39,884.08 39,884.08 Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC) declined by 1.28% to $141.1 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 178.15 million, which is 57.89% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ZEC’s estimated market cap is $1,693,562,768.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 12,021,344.07

Max Supply: 21,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: ZEC) declined by 1.28% to $141.1 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 178.15 million, which is 57.89% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ZEC’s estimated market cap is $1,693,562,768.00 as of today. 12,021,344.07 21,000,000.00 Amp (CRYPTO: AMP) decreased by 1.22% to $0.04 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 14.11 million, which is 74.4% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $AMP’s estimated market cap is $1,956,497,762.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 48,013,928,909.16

Max Supply: 99,225,164,238.50

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?

Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.