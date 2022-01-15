Someone Just Sent $41M In Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

byBenzinga Insights
January 15, 2022 1:55 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Someone Just Sent $41M In Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $41,492,637 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:

13ZZqLg73tZNmjexQ2YNBFMx9Kit7gZz4J

You can view more details about the transaction here.

Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically a bearish signal. Most high networth cryptocurrency traders hold their funds on a hardware wallet, as these devices offer better security than cryptocurrency exchanges. Hardware wallets store investors' private keys offline, securing their digital assets from online hacks.

When whales transfer bitcoin onto an exchange, this typically means they are looking for liquidity. It's unlikely that the investor plans to hold their crypto on Coinbase, as the security risks of holding large amounts of cryptocurrency on an exchange are higher than holding these assets in a hardware wallet. It's likely that this Bitcoin whale is planning either on selling Bitcoin or trading it for other altcoins.

Price Action: Bitcoin is up 1% in the past 24 hours.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin

Public Blockchain data sourced from Whale Alerts Twitter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Someone Just Sent 949 Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

Someone Just Sent 949 Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $41,005,089 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as: 1GGPeJJGoLSq8Mzuo8MqfvbmqetP4Ni52g read more
Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $41M Worth of BTC Onto Coinbase

Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $41M Worth of BTC Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $41,500,900 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as: 1ENH2XqQVuhJ7P7S8CGPbp3NQF7u7WkVan read more
Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $107M Worth Of BTC Off Coinbase

Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $107M Worth Of BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) whale just sent $107,114,143 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 3Kzh9qAqVWQhEsfQz7zEQL1EuSx5tyNLNS. read more
Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $127M BTC From Coinbase To Binance

Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $127M BTC From Coinbase To Binance

What happened: An anonymous Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) whale just transferred $127,753,634 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase, and the investor then sent these funds to Binance. read more