Friday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

byBenzinga Insights
January 14, 2022 9:36 am
Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Secret (CRYPTO: SCRT) rose 18.87% to $7.94 over the past 24 hours. Secret’s current trading volume totals $66.16 million, a 237.72% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $SCRT’s estimated market cap is $1,254,768,705.00.
    Circulating Supply: 157,634,126.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is up 11.65% at $0.19. The trading volume for this coin is currently $5.17 billion, which is 171.33% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $DOGE’s estimated market cap is $25,571,243,638.00.
    Circulating Supply: 132,670,764,299.89
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Convex Finance (CRYPTO: CVX) rose 4.1% to $46.0 over the past 24 hours. Convex Finance’s current trading volume totals $33.49 million, a 21.5% increase from its 100-day average volume. $CVX’s estimated market cap is $2,136,831,866.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 46,213,992.67
    Max Supply: 100,000,000.00
  • Frax Share (CRYPTO: FXS) increased by 3.42% to $38.5. The trading volume for this coin is currently $18.27 million, which is 26.72% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,377,047,027.00.
    Circulating Supply: 35,648,060.35
    Max Supply: 99,811,073.11
  • Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) rose 2.58% to $142.84 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 956.82 million, which is 50.45% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $LTC’s estimated market cap is $9,914,776,655.00.
    Circulating Supply: 69,412,195.73
    Max Supply: 84,000,000.00
  • Monero (CRYPTO: XMR) is up 1.86% at $220.86. Monero’s current trading volume totals $324.54 million, a 69.99% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $XMR’s estimated market cap is $3,996,741,580.00.
    Circulating Supply: 18,062,711.14
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • FTX Token (CRYPTO: FTT) rose 1.61% to $43.02 over the past 24 hours. FTX Token’s current trading volume totals $211.07 million, a 0.23% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 6,011,318,602.00.
    Circulating Supply: 138,569,137.92
    Max Supply: 334,438,473.99

LOSERS

  • Dash (CRYPTO: DASH) declined by 2.09% to $141.33 over the past 24 hours. Dash’s current trading volume totals $224.58 million, a 33.77% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,494,738,343.00.
    Circulating Supply: 10,528,124.75
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • PancakeSwap (CRYPTO: CAKE) fell 1.9% to $10.92 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 97.82 million, which is 66.07% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CAKE’s estimated market cap is $2,837,722,992.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 258,523,870.80
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) fell 1.82% to $26.67 over the past 24 hours. Polkadot’s current trading volume totals $1.51 billion, a 3.3% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $DOT’s estimated market cap is $28,765,839,617.00.
    Circulating Supply: 1,073,836,380.42
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH) fell 1.71% to $383.11 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.57 billion, which is 66.74% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 7,259,718,223.00.
    Circulating Supply: 18,955,187.40
    Max Supply: 21,000,000.00
  • LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) decreased by 1.65% to $3.81 over the past 24 hours. LEO Token’s current trading volume totals $627.09 thousand, a 10.29% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $LEO’s estimated market cap is $3,571,896,770.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 938,108,125.90
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO: BSV) declined by 1.46% to $111.5 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 83.61 million, which is 71.48% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $BSV’s estimated market cap is $2,115,812,838.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 18,951,326.64
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Frax (CRYPTO: FRAX) declined by 1.3% to $1.0 over the past 24 hours. Frax’s current trading volume totals $30.35 million, a 26.01% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $FRAX’s estimated market cap is $2,114,347,583.00.
    Circulating Supply: 2,103,227,282.67
    Max Supply: 2,103,227,282.67

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

