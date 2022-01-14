Friday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Secret (CRYPTO: SCRT) rose 18.87% to $7.94 over the past 24 hours. Secret’s current trading volume totals $66.16 million, a 237.72% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $SCRT’s estimated market cap is $1,254,768,705.00.

Circulating Supply: 157,634,126.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 132,670,764,299.89

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 46,213,992.67

Max Supply: 100,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 35,648,060.35

Max Supply: 99,811,073.11

Circulating Supply: 69,412,195.73

Max Supply: 84,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 18,062,711.14

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 138,569,137.92

Max Supply: 334,438,473.99

LOSERS

Dash (CRYPTO: DASH) declined by 2.09% to $141.33 over the past 24 hours. Dash’s current trading volume totals $224.58 million, a 33.77% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,494,738,343.00.

Circulating Supply: 10,528,124.75

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 258,523,870.80

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 1,073,836,380.42

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 18,955,187.40

Max Supply: 21,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 938,108,125.90

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 18,951,326.64

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 2,103,227,282.67

Max Supply: 2,103,227,282.67

