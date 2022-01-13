Sushi, ECOMI Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

byBenzinga Insights
January 13, 2022 4:28 pm
Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Monero (CRYPTO: XMR) increased by 13.49% to $225.82. The trading volume for this coin is currently $304.46 million, which is 60.07% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XMR’s estimated market cap is $4,080,161,275.00.
    Circulating Supply: 18,062,367.45
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Near (CRYPTO: NEAR) increased by 9.06% to $19.42. Near’s current trading volume totals $1.09 billion, a 189.95% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 11,835,847,214.00.
    Circulating Supply: 608,389,619.87
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO: CRV) increased by 4.01% to $5.15. Curve DAO Token’s current trading volume totals $662.75 million, a 38.01% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $CRV’s estimated market cap is $2,024,704,400.00.
    Circulating Supply: 391,958,099.39
    Max Supply: 3,303,030,299.00
  • Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is up 3.33% at $0.17. Trading volume for this coin is 1.77 billion, which is 7.86% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $DOGE’s estimated market cap is $21,995,021,166.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 132,670,764,299.89
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Olympus (CRYPTO: OHM) increased by 3.19% to $211.91. Olympus’s current trading volume totals $67.88 million, a 30.14% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $OHM’s estimated market cap is $1,743,020,691.00.
    Circulating Supply: 8,144,927.17
    Max Supply: 9,015,167.16
  • Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) increased by 2.54% to $2.97. Fantom’s current trading volume totals $2.08 billion, a 157.89% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 7,532,415,843.00.
    Circulating Supply: 2,541,152,731.01
    Max Supply: 3,175,000,000.00
  • ECOMI (CRYPTO: OMI) rose 2.32% to $0.01 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $11.52 million, which is 17.63% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $OMI’s estimated market cap is $1,641,501,743.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 240,092,131,274.56
    Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

  • eCash (CRYPTO: XEC) fell 2.07% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 30.34 million, which is 70.39% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XEC’s estimated market cap is $1,837,224,176.00.
    Circulating Supply: 18,950,658,396,789.40
    Max Supply: 21,000,000,000,000.00
  • Sushi (CRYPTO: SUSHI) declined by 1.96% to $7.05 over the past 24 hours. Sushi’s current trading volume totals $377.20 million, a 11.99% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $SUSHI’s estimated market cap is $1,360,913,026.00.
    Circulating Supply: 192,789,255.86
    Max Supply: 250,000,000.00
  • The Graph (CRYPTO: GRT) fell 1.91% to $0.58 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 146.86 million, which is 30.12% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,051,512,297.00.
    Circulating Supply: 5,253,842,029.00
    Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00
  • Quant (CRYPTO: QNT) decreased by 1.83% to $167.77 over the past 24 hours. Quant’s current trading volume totals $38.39 million, a 33.33% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,249,232,421.00.
    Circulating Supply: 13,413,953.47
    Max Supply: 14,612,493.00
  • Flow (CRYPTO: FLOW) declined by 1.26% to $7.9 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 61.90 million, which is 40.65% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $FLOW’s estimated market cap is $2,516,456,116.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 318,082,398.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH) declined by 1.17% to $380.56 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin Cash’s current trading volume totals $1.54 billion, a 67.75% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 7,217,673,658.00.
    Circulating Supply: 18,954,493.65
    Max Supply: 21,000,000.00
  • FTX Token (CRYPTO: FTT) decreased by 1.17% to $41.07 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 128.02 million, which is 40.3% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $FTT’s estimated market cap is $5,692,368,209.00.
    Circulating Supply: 138,569,137.92
    Max Supply: 334,438,473.99

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

