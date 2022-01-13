Sushi, ECOMI Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Monero (CRYPTO: XMR) increased by 13.49% to $225.82. The trading volume for this coin is currently $304.46 million, which is 60.07% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XMR’s estimated market cap is $4,080,161,275.00.

Circulating Supply: 18,062,367.45

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 608,389,619.87

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 391,958,099.39

Max Supply: 3,303,030,299.00

Circulating Supply: 132,670,764,299.89

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 8,144,927.17

Max Supply: 9,015,167.16

Circulating Supply: 2,541,152,731.01

Max Supply: 3,175,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 240,092,131,274.56

Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

eCash (CRYPTO: XEC) fell 2.07% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 30.34 million, which is 70.39% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XEC’s estimated market cap is $1,837,224,176.00.

Circulating Supply: 18,950,658,396,789.40

Max Supply: 21,000,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 192,789,255.86

Max Supply: 250,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 5,253,842,029.00

Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 13,413,953.47

Max Supply: 14,612,493.00

Circulating Supply: 318,082,398.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 18,954,493.65

Max Supply: 21,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 138,569,137.92

Max Supply: 334,438,473.99

