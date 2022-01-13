Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

GAINERS

Olympus (CRYPTO: OHM) is up 12.06% at $225.36. Olympus’s current trading volume totals $41.74 million, a 57.05% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $OHM’s estimated market cap is $1,829,667,990.00.

Circulating Supply: 8,120,122.70

Max Supply: 8,989,869.50

Circulating Supply: 11,585,889,325.10

Max Supply: 13,156,044,839.79

Circulating Supply: 3,490,000,000.00

Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 46,105,961.15

Max Supply: 100,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 387,111,233.00

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 18,062,205.40

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 132,670,764,299.89

Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

Gala (CRYPTO: GALA) declined by 1.37% to $0.36 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 524.27 million, which is 28.61% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $GALA’s estimated market cap is $2,678,446,331.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 7,542,496,572.32

Max Supply: 50,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 452,329,731.05

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 48,013,928,909.16

Max Supply: 99,225,164,238.50

Circulating Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 6,872,890,164.27

Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 258,132,372.35

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 1,052,561,461.69

Max Supply: Not Available

