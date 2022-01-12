Traders Buy 16K Ethereum Worth $52M In 60 Minutes

bySamyuktha Sriram
January 12, 2022 11:42 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Traders Buy 16K Ethereum Worth $52M In 60 Minutes

After a volatile week, momentum returned to crypto markets on Wednesday after CPI data revealed U.S. inflation hit 7% in December 2021.

What Happened: According to data from IntoTheBlock, buying activity for Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) accelerated significantly over a 90-minute period on Jan. 12.

In analyzing the Trades per Side indicator, The Block found that more than 16,000 ETH was purchased over a period of 60 minutes. At current prices, this equates to $52.8 million in Ethereum.

At the time of publication, ETH was trading at $3,352 and had gained 5.41% in the last 24 hours.

The leading altcoin wasn’t the only cryptocurrency to witness a sudden uptick in price as sentiment began to turn bullish market-wide.

The apex crypto Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was also up by more than 5% over the same period and was trading at a price of $43,750.

The crypto market recovery saw select altcoins post double-digit gains over a short time frame. Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) was up by 26.77% while The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND) was up by 18%.

Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX), Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT), and Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) all gained more than 13% over the same period.

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) surged by 5.5% and rival meme coin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) was up by 10.93%.

Photo by DrawKit Illustrations on Unsplash.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Cryptocurrency Avalanche Falls More Than 9% In 24 hours

Cryptocurrency Avalanche Falls More Than 9% In 24 hours

Avalanche's (CRYPTO: AVAX) price has decreased 9.97% over the past 24 hours to $79.94, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -29.0%, moving from $112.87 to its current price. read more
Coinshares' Meltem Demirors On The 'Self-Fulfilling Narratives' Impacting The Price Of Bitcoin

Coinshares' Meltem Demirors On The 'Self-Fulfilling Narratives' Impacting The Price Of Bitcoin

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has faced selling pressure in recent months while other cryptocurrencies have held strong. Crypto assets also seem to be falling with the overall markets this week. So what exactly is going on in the cryptocurrency market? read more
JPMorgan Thinks Ethereum Could Lose Its DeFi Dominance: Report

JPMorgan Thinks Ethereum Could Lose Its DeFi Dominance: Report

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) believe the overall optimistic view about the dominance of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is at risk. read more
Why Fantom (FTM) Has Overtaken Avalanche In Daily Transactions

Why Fantom (FTM) Has Overtaken Avalanche In Daily Transactions

Smart contract platform Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) overtook Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)-rival layer one blockchain Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) in terms of read more