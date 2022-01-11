Tuesday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Oasis Network (CRYPTO: ROSE) rose 21.15% to $0.43 over the past 24 hours. Oasis Network’s current trading volume totals $410.94 million, a 234.93% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,505,822,421.00.

Circulating Supply: 3,490,000,000.00

Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: ROSE) rose 21.15% to $0.43 over the past 24 hours. Oasis Network’s current trading volume totals $410.94 million, a 234.93% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,505,822,421.00. 3,490,000,000.00 10,000,000,000.00 Near (CRYPTO: NEAR) is up 19.0% at $17.86. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.14 billion, which is 217.36% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $NEAR’s estimated market cap is $10,869,453,564.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 607,214,864.02

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: NEAR) is up 19.0% at $17.86. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.14 billion, which is 217.36% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $NEAR’s estimated market cap is $10,869,453,564.00 as of today. 607,214,864.02 1,000,000,000.00 SafeMoon [OLD] (CRYPTO: SAFEMOON) rose 17.08% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. SafeMoon [OLD]’s current trading volume totals $702.09 thousand, a 92.46% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $SAFEMOON’s estimated market cap is $1,211,097,328.00.

Circulating Supply: 562,383,620,621,239.56

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: SAFEMOON) rose 17.08% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. SafeMoon [OLD]’s current trading volume totals $702.09 thousand, a 92.46% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $SAFEMOON’s estimated market cap is $1,211,097,328.00. 562,383,620,621,239.56 Not Available Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) rose 14.79% to $2.58 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.31 billion, which is 68.45% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 6,533,303,881.00.

Circulating Supply: 2,541,152,731.01

Max Supply: 3,175,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: FTM) rose 14.79% to $2.58 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.31 billion, which is 68.45% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 6,533,303,881.00. 2,541,152,731.01 3,175,000,000.00 Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) rose 13.67% to $2.33 over the past 24 hours. Polygon’s current trading volume totals $1.76 billion, a 19.59% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 16,080,331,285.00.

Circulating Supply: 6,872,890,164.27

Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: MATIC) rose 13.67% to $2.33 over the past 24 hours. Polygon’s current trading volume totals $1.76 billion, a 19.59% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 16,080,331,285.00. 6,872,890,164.27 10,000,000,000.00 ECOMI (CRYPTO: OMI) is up 12.08% at $0.01. Trading volume for this coin is 9.43 million, which is 3.16% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $OMI’s estimated market cap is $1,442,816,420.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 240,092,131,274.56

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: OMI) is up 12.08% at $0.01. Trading volume for this coin is 9.43 million, which is 3.16% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $OMI’s estimated market cap is $1,442,816,420.00 as of today. 240,092,131,274.56 Not Available Harmony (CRYPTO: ONE) increased by 11.12% to $0.3. Harmony’s current trading volume totals $283.13 million, a 23.51% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $ONE’s estimated market cap is $3,518,776,757.00.

Circulating Supply: 11,583,946,965.10

Max Supply: 13,156,044,839.79

LOSERS

Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK) fell 3.47% to $26.53 over the past 24 hours. Chainlink’s current trading volume totals $2.30 billion, a 92.09% increase from its 100-day average volume. $LINK’s estimated market cap is $12,413,479,583.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 467,009,550.44

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: LINK) fell 3.47% to $26.53 over the past 24 hours. Chainlink’s current trading volume totals $2.30 billion, a 92.09% increase from its 100-day average volume. $LINK’s estimated market cap is $12,413,479,583.00 as of today. 467,009,550.44 1,000,000,000.00 Olympus (CRYPTO: OHM) fell 3.3% to $196.03 over the past 24 hours. Olympus’s current trading volume totals $100.52 million, a 3.65% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,572,244,210.00.

Circulating Supply: 7,977,253.73

Max Supply: 8,834,002.57

(CRYPTO: OHM) fell 3.3% to $196.03 over the past 24 hours. Olympus’s current trading volume totals $100.52 million, a 3.65% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,572,244,210.00. 7,977,253.73 8,834,002.57 Frax Share (CRYPTO: FXS) fell 2.77% to $35.14 over the past 24 hours. Frax Share’s current trading volume totals $11.23 million, a 18.85% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,254,726,964.00.

Circulating Supply: 35,648,060.35

Max Supply: 99,811,080.92

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?

Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.