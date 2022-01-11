Tuesday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

byBenzinga Insights
January 11, 2022 4:15 pm
According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Oasis Network (CRYPTO: ROSE) rose 21.15% to $0.43 over the past 24 hours. Oasis Network’s current trading volume totals $410.94 million, a 234.93% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,505,822,421.00.
    Circulating Supply: 3,490,000,000.00
    Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00
  • Near (CRYPTO: NEAR) is up 19.0% at $17.86. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.14 billion, which is 217.36% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $NEAR’s estimated market cap is $10,869,453,564.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 607,214,864.02
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • SafeMoon [OLD] (CRYPTO: SAFEMOON) rose 17.08% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. SafeMoon [OLD]’s current trading volume totals $702.09 thousand, a 92.46% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $SAFEMOON’s estimated market cap is $1,211,097,328.00.
    Circulating Supply: 562,383,620,621,239.56
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) rose 14.79% to $2.58 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.31 billion, which is 68.45% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 6,533,303,881.00.
    Circulating Supply: 2,541,152,731.01
    Max Supply: 3,175,000,000.00
  • Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) rose 13.67% to $2.33 over the past 24 hours. Polygon’s current trading volume totals $1.76 billion, a 19.59% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 16,080,331,285.00.
    Circulating Supply: 6,872,890,164.27
    Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00
  • ECOMI (CRYPTO: OMI) is up 12.08% at $0.01. Trading volume for this coin is 9.43 million, which is 3.16% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $OMI’s estimated market cap is $1,442,816,420.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 240,092,131,274.56
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Harmony (CRYPTO: ONE) increased by 11.12% to $0.3. Harmony’s current trading volume totals $283.13 million, a 23.51% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $ONE’s estimated market cap is $3,518,776,757.00.
    Circulating Supply: 11,583,946,965.10
    Max Supply: 13,156,044,839.79

LOSERS

  • Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK) fell 3.47% to $26.53 over the past 24 hours. Chainlink’s current trading volume totals $2.30 billion, a 92.09% increase from its 100-day average volume. $LINK’s estimated market cap is $12,413,479,583.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 467,009,550.44
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • Olympus (CRYPTO: OHM) fell 3.3% to $196.03 over the past 24 hours. Olympus’s current trading volume totals $100.52 million, a 3.65% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,572,244,210.00.
    Circulating Supply: 7,977,253.73
    Max Supply: 8,834,002.57
  • Frax Share (CRYPTO: FXS) fell 2.77% to $35.14 over the past 24 hours. Frax Share’s current trading volume totals $11.23 million, a 18.85% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,254,726,964.00.
    Circulating Supply: 35,648,060.35
    Max Supply: 99,811,080.92

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

