3 Digital Coins To Watch In 2022

The Best Daily Overview Of The Crypto Space

Bitcoin and Ethereum may not be doing so great, but three other digital coins started 2022 really well.

On today's episode of Crypto Breakdown, Benzinga's Blockchain Editor Joe Dewitt lists the top coins that have performed well at the outset of the new year.

Listen to the full episode here:

Follow Benzinga Cryptocurrency On Social Media

Subscribe To The Crypto Breakdown Podcast Here for Crypto news and technical analysis to start your day.

NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE

The information contained in this podcast is not intended, nor should be understood or construed, as financial advice.