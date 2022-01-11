3 Digital Coins To Watch In 2022

byAsli Tolon Coskun
January 11, 2022 3:41 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
3 Digital Coins To Watch In 2022

The Best Daily Overview Of The Crypto Space

Bitcoin and Ethereum may not be doing so great, but three other digital coins started 2022 really well.

On today's episode of Crypto Breakdown, Benzinga's Blockchain Editor Joe Dewitt lists the top coins that have performed well at the outset of the new year.

Listen to the full episode here:

Follow Benzinga Cryptocurrency On Social Media

Subscribe To The Crypto Breakdown Podcast Here for Crypto news and technical analysis to start your day.

NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE

The information contained in this podcast is not intended, nor should be understood or construed, as financial advice.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Dogecoin Is Down 80% From Its Peak: Here's How Many Holders Are Still In The Green

Dogecoin Is Down 80% From Its Peak: Here's How Many Holders Are Still In The Green

Popular meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is down by 80% from its all-time high of $0.73 on May 8, 2021, and the number of DOGE holders still in profit from their initial investment has dropped significantly. read more
Why Is Dogecoin Seeing A Sudden Spike?

Why Is Dogecoin Seeing A Sudden Spike?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 6% higher over 24 hours at $0.157 early Tuesday morning. What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency has fallen 7.8% over a seven-day trailing period. read more
Cathie Wood Adds To Stake In These 3 Crypto-Exposed Stocks On The Dip

Cathie Wood Adds To Stake In These 3 Crypto-Exposed Stocks On The Dip

Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management on Monday piled up more shares in cryptocurrency-related stocks as the digital assets market remained strained after the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC)-led selloff in cryptocurrencies last week.  read more
Is A New NFT Season Here? Opensea Daily Trading Volume Hits Aug-Sept Levels Again

Is A New NFT Season Here? Opensea Daily Trading Volume Hits Aug-Sept Levels Again

The explosion in non fungible token (NFT)  trading volumes on the OpenSea marketplace could be the harbinger of renewed interest in digital artworks leading up to a fresh season.  What Happened: Daily trading volume in NFTs has averaged $200 to $250 million on OpenSea, according to Delphi Digital. read more