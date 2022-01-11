This Knockoff Coin Is Up Over 90% Today Even As Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Slump

Even as Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) fell as of Monday night, some of the knockoff coins saw strong gains and one token was up over 90%.

What Happened: Shiba Inu Classic (CRYPTO: SHIBIC) is up more than 93% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.000001639 at press time.

The coin has gained over 90% against Bitcoin and also surged 95% against Ethereum.

For comparison, Dogecoin is down more than 5% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1435 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has lost more than 6% over the 24-hour period to $0.00002661.

Why It Matters: Shiba Inu Classic describes itself as “the people’s token” and says it proposes to build a Super Dapp that will function as a one-stop-shop for decentralized finance (Defi) solutions.

The coin – which touched an all-time high of $0.00002355 earlier on Monday – announced on Twitter that it is newly listed on CoinMarketCap.

Hello #shibainuclassic Family. SHIBIC is now CMC listed. Time to https://t.co/HNT1CQlDFr — SHIBA INU CLASSIC (@ShibaInuClassic) January 10, 2022

