Dogecoin Cracks Below A Key Support Level And The Chart Is Doing A Downward Dog

byTyler Bundy
January 10, 2022 4:08 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Dogecoin Cracks Below A Key Support Level And The Chart Is Doing A Downward Dog

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is trading lower Monday as the crypto market sees another bearish day. Many popular cryptocurrencies dropped more than 5%, such as Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC), and Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC).

Dogecoin was down 6.17% at $0.143 at the time of publication.

See Related: Dogecoin Nears A Critical Support Level: Can It Hold?

Dogecoin Daily Chart Analysis

  • Dogecoin continues to drop lower and has now fallen below the $0.15 support level in a sideways channel. The continued drop for the Shiba Inu-themed crypto shows a bearish outlook on the chart. If this support level becomes an area of resistance, Doge could see a strong push lower.
  • The crypto trades below both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue). This indicates the crypto is trading with bearish sentiment, and each of these moving averages may hold as an area of resistance in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has continued to trade lower and sits at 29. This shows that sellers are in control of the crypto as it sits in the oversold region. An RSI that continues to fall show that sellers keep pouring into the crypto and hint it could continue to fall lower.

doge1-10-22.jpg

What’s Next For Dogecoin?

Dogecoin falling below the support level is a bearish sign. For Doge to start to bounce back, the coin will need to recover the support level and be able to hold above the area once again. Bullish traders are looking to see the price climb back above the level and stay above it. Bulls are then looking for the price to start to form higher lows and to cross above the moving averages.

Bears are in complete control of the crypto as it sits now and are looking for it to continue to hold below the $0.15 level and remain below the moving averages.

Related Link: Dogecoin Co-founder Billy Markus Hits Back At Mozilla's Decision to Halt Crypto Donations, Calls Internet Outrage 'Hypocritical And Stupid'

Photo: Courtesy of Daniel Kwon on Flickr

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Cryptocurrency Dogecoin Decreases More Than 5% Within 24 hours

Cryptocurrency Dogecoin Decreases More Than 5% Within 24 hours

Dogecoin's (CRYPTO: DOGE) price has decreased 5.34% over the past 24 hours to $0.14, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -15.0%, moving from $0.17 to its current price. read more
Whales Move 1B Dogecoin Worth $176M, Majority of Transactions Originate From Robinhood Wallet

Whales Move 1B Dogecoin Worth $176M, Majority of Transactions Originate From Robinhood Wallet

Large holders moved one billion Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) tokens worth $176 million in a series of transactions last week. read more
Why Is Dogecoin Failing To Keep Pace With Other Cryptocurrencies Today?

Why Is Dogecoin Failing To Keep Pace With Other Cryptocurrencies Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 0.69% lower at $0.15 over 24 hours leading up to early Monday morning. What’s Moving? DOGE has fallen 11.6% over a seven-day trailing period.  read more
Tesla FSD Price Hike, Elon Musk On iPhone Anniversary, Warren Buffett Gets Richer, Bitcoin Outlook, Bob Saget's Death: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From The Weekend

Tesla FSD Price Hike, Elon Musk On iPhone Anniversary, Warren Buffett Gets Richer, Bitcoin Outlook, Bob Saget's Death: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From The Weekend

Heading into the second trading week of this year, here is a quick roundup of the top five stories from the technology, corporate and cryptocurrency sectors that investors would not want to miss out on from the weekend. read more