Someone Just Sent $82M In Ethereum To An Anonymous Wallet

byBenzinga Insights
January 10, 2022 12:02 pm
What happened: $82,888,925 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction.

This mysterious person’s Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x006135dc6c63f9d8ca5fe4a4fdaaf2f7d060c3f0

$82 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0x0f520e011280a6685b992d21da2138857391a387

Why it matters: Cryptocurrency whales that own millions of dollars in Ethereum tend to move markets single-handedly. If the whale decides to exit this Ethereum position, there could be enough market impact to push down the price of ETH. It takes about $15 to $30 million of sell pressure to move the price of Ethereum down 2% on any given exchange.

You can view more details about the transaction here

According to Glassnode, there are 111,197 Ethereum wallets with over $100,000 in ETH.

Price Action: Ethereum is down -2% in the past 24 hours.

Public Blockchain data sourced from Whale Alerts Twitter.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

