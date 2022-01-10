Dotmoovs Launches NFT Renting and Utility-Driven NFTs

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Former Liverpool and FC Porto player about to join Dotmoovs for a new legendary football challenge.

Evolutive NFTs and Renting? The blockchain and AI project has recently been showing how the world of sports might be on the verge of a revolution

The emergence and rapid popularity increase of the play-to-earn applications that enable users to benefit from the near-real-life experience and in-app benefits has given Dotmoovs a recent popularity, being seen as refreshingly innovative and unique.

Dotmoovs, a play-to-earn blockchain-based platform, uses Artificial Intelligence to allow its app users to compete in their favourite sports against others in the World and where the winners get rewards in the form of digital assets. After downloading the app, the users just need to use their smartphone camera to record their performance and the system does the rest. By evaluating the rhythm, speed, accuracy, diversity and other skills, the AI referee provides a score to the performance and, you guessed it, the highest score wins the challenge.

In one of the latest efforts to mix together sports and blockchain, they launched a utility-driven NFT Collection – named “The Balls” – to be used in their first sport, the Freestyle Soccer. In fact, these utility NFTs are bringing a whole new gamification to the app where, in order to challenge others, players need to have one of the NFTs available, but they don’t need to necessarily buy them: it will be possible to rent from other players in order to enter specific tournaments or challenges and share the revenue if they win.

Dotmoovs is Introducing Unique Features to Its Collection

Very recently, the project introduced the idea of lending the NFTs to skillful players. The fact is that crypto and sports are still two different worlds that only a small percentage of users are able to combine. This means that many of Dotmoovs supporters can’t juggle a ball nor dance Salsa, but are willing to invest in the platform and support some rising stars. On the other hand, many skilled players don’t want to spend the money, nor do they completely understand the crypto world well enough, to buy the required NFTs to play challenges and tournaments.

This idea gives strength to the moto “sharing is caring”, allowing both parties to win – while one plays, the other supports the player by providing the required “ball”.

Now, on a special christmas edition, a new ball has been launched and brought along another special feature: evolution. The twist here is that it starts as a Common ball but can evolve up to a Legendary tier. The more users play and win, the more the NFT evolves.

And although this is a nice novelty, we might see more of these evolutionary NFTs in the future. In fact, dynamic NFTs could be a massive revolution to this already new technology.

Notice how data on the blockchain used information from the real world: the player’s performance and victories over other players. Normally, the data between the two worlds stay separated, but now, they're interacting. And this could be a groundbreaking change for these non-fungible tokens, not only for the gaming industry but also for a number of other areas such as education, identity documents, tickets and much more.

João Teixeira, Former Liverpool, Joins Veteran Ricardo Quaresma and Legend Luís Figo

The project has been gathering some famous players, among them the veteran Ricardo Quaresma, playing now in the Portuguese top professional division and legend Luís Figo, former Real Madrid and Barcelona. And, just this week, another professional player joined the group: João Carlos Teixeira, currently playing in the Eredivisie, the highest level of professional football in the Netherlands, has been announced as the latest addition to the Dotmoovs team.

Teixeira, who played for Liverpool, FC Porto, SC Braga and is now playing for Feyenoord Rotterdam, announced it will be launching a legendary challenge on the Dotmoovs app. These challenges allow users to compete against professional stars, try to beat their scores and win prizes.

And this will be the first time the users will be able to try the Renting feature on Dotmoovs. To beat the professional player, users will have to either own a “Ball” – read NFT – or borrow one from the marketplace. If they borrow one and beat the challenge, they share the rewards with the owner of the “Ball”.

So, are you a sports fan or a crypto enthusiast? Whatever the answer is, try the Dotmoovs app, now in Open Beta Version. Start playing and be part of the sports revolution!

