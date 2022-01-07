This Knockoff Coin Inspired By Bull Terrier Nelson Is Up Over 140% Today, Outperforming Dogecoin And Shiba Inu

byMadhukumar Warrier
January 6, 2022 9:29 pm
This Knockoff Coin Inspired By Bull Terrier Nelson Is Up Over 140% Today, Outperforming Dogecoin And Shiba Inu

Even as Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) mostly traded muted Thursday night — one of the knockoff coins saw strong gains and touched an all-time high.

What Happened: WalterInu (CRYPTO: WINU) is up 142% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.000005314 at press time. The coin has surged more than 145% against Bitcoin and also gained over 150% against Ethereum.

For comparison, Dogecoin is down 0.4% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1583 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has risen almost 2% over the 24-hour period to $0.00003064.

Why It Matters: WalterInu is inspired by the bull terrier Nelson, who became a popular internet dog meme in 2018 after owner Victoria Leigh posted his picture on Twitter.

The coin, launched on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), touched an all-time high of $0.000007076 earlier on Thursday.

The project behind the coin says it plans to introduce collectibles in form of non fungible tokens (NFTs) and plushies for buying.

Photo: Courtesy of fede_brigada via Wikimedia

