Wednesday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

January 5, 2022 4:02 pm
After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Olympus (CRYPTO: OHM) rose 3.44% to $334.1 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 80.72 million, which is 13.81% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $OHM’s estimated market cap is $2,507,446,451.00.
    Circulating Supply: 7,515,469.03
    Max Supply: 8,349,211.55
  • Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK) rose 2.32% to $24.61 over the past 24 hours. Chainlink’s current trading volume totals $2.87 billion, a 168.23% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 11,614,610,554.00.
    Circulating Supply: 467,009,550.44
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

LOSERS

  • VeChain (CRYPTO: VET) fell 2.43% to $0.09 over the past 24 hours. VeChain’s current trading volume totals $594.67 million, a 9.65% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $VET’s estimated market cap is $5,810,933,147.00.
    Circulating Supply: 66,760,741,299.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Klaytn (CRYPTO: KLAY) decreased by 2.25% to $1.4 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $76.30 million, which is 72.95% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $KLAY’s estimated market cap is $3,629,338,856.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 2,584,282,120.20
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Celsius Network (CRYPTO: CEL) decreased by 1.78% to $3.98 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 4.34 million, which is 19.62% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,687,159,687.00.
    Circulating Supply: 423,415,980.35
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • TerraUSD (CRYPTO: UST) decreased by 1.74% to $0.99 over the past 24 hours. TerraUSD’s current trading volume totals $149.39 million, a 22.61% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $UST’s estimated market cap is $10,183,033,786.00.
    Circulating Supply: 10,348,683,132.28
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Osmosis (CRYPTO: OSMO) fell 1.61% to $7.97 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $98.76 million, which is 316.99% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,119,418,463.00.
    Circulating Supply: 264,382,178.00
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • Binance USD (CRYPTO: BUSD) fell 1.18% to $0.99 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 3.50 billion, which is 36.01% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $BUSD’s estimated market cap is $14,287,962,102.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 14,386,400,131.76
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • TrueUSD (CRYPTO: TUSD) decreased by 1.15% to $0.99 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 131.50 million, which is 8.53% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $TUSD’s estimated market cap is $1,282,545,510.00.
    Circulating Supply: 1,295,917,029.27
    Max Supply: Not Available

